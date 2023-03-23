Fans at Thursday evening’s Louisiana National Guard Woodlawn Invitational track meet had to wait until the second-to-last event for the event’s premier race.
They weren’t disappointed.
Westgate’s Mehki Boutte blazed his way to a time of 21.16 seconds in the boys 200, more than one-half second faster than Woodlawn’s J’Marcus Sewell, who was second at 21.86.
Both athletes ran in the 200 in their respective divisions, Boutte in Class 4A and Sewell in 5A, at last year’s state outdoor meet at LSU. Boutte’s winning time is among the fastest any Louisiana high schooler has run this season.
“I had a goal of running under 20, but 21.1 is not bad,” said Boutte, who is the younger brother of former LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. “My next meet, if I’m fresher, I’m definitely going under 21.”
Boutte has already posted one of the state’s fastest times in the 100, but didn’t run the event on Thursday. Instead, he helped Westgate win three relays — the 4x200 (1:28.78), the 4x100 (41.75) and the 4x400 (3:26.00).
Sewell won the 100 at 10.79, another time that is among the fastest this season. Sewell’s efforts helped Woodlawn edge Westgate for the boys title.
The Panthers finished third in the 4x400, good enough for them to finish with 113 points while Westgate tallied 109.
In the field, Woodlawn picked up wins in the javelin and shot put. Westgate added firsts in the triple jump and the long jump for Dedrick Latulas.
Also coming up big in the field were the East Ascension girls, where they picked up five of their six wins en route to the team title. The Spartans finished with 98.33 points to outpoint second-place Plaquemine, which had 84.33.
Among EA’s notable wins, sophomore Kristen McGirt set a personal record winning the discus (130 feet) and also took first in the shot put (41-5 ¾), and sophomore Olivia Rochester set a school record in winning the 100-meter hurdles (17.25).
“We wanted to make sure we had a strong showing in the field,” EA coach Eric Davis said. “Its still a process on the track so we wanted to take advantage where we could.