PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH (2022 record)
1. Catholic 11-2, 5-0
2. Zachary 10-3, 4-1
3. Woodlawn 4-6, 2-3
4. Scotlandville 7-5, 3-2
5. Central 4-6, 1-4
6. Liberty 1-8, 0-5
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Daniel Beale, Catholic
QB, Sr.
UL commitment was the 4-5A, All-Metro and Class 5A Offensive MVP a year ago. And he’s back for an encore.
Blaine Bradford, Catholic
DB, So.
There are many young prospects in Baton Rouge and Bradford ranks at or near the top of the list and has Power 5 offers.
Kavion Broussard, Zachary
OL, Sr.
A Miami commitment who has college-bound size at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and experience to lead the Broncos’ line.
Ryan Brown, Woodlawn
WR, Jr.
Has enough blazing speed and breakaway ability to prove that being 5-foot-7 is not always a football liability.
Connor Wisham, Zachary
WR, Sr.
Wisham, a UL commitment, is an open field playmaker who should thrive with Zachary's addition of LSU commitment Trey’Dez Green.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1. David Simoneaux left Catholic to be head coach at Central. Hudson Fuller, an ex-Catholic assistant, left West Feliciana to be the Bears coach.
2. Semis letdown? Catholic and Zachary were semifinalists after winning titles in 2021, prompting critics to say they must “rebound.”
3. QB who? Daniel Beale of Catholic and Central’s Jackson Firmin are the only starters returning at the marquee position.
4. Four head coaches enter their first or second year. Marcus Randall of Woodlawn and Zachary’s David Brewerton are the exceptions.
5. Brewerton ranks second among the Baton Rouge area's active head coaches with a 159-46 record, including a 103-19 mark at Zachary.