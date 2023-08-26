PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH (With 2022 record)
1. Dutchtown 7-4, 4-1
2. East Ascension 6-6, 4-1
3. Denham Springs 10-3, 4-1
4. Walker 6-5, 2-3
5. St. Amant 4-6, 1-4
6. Live Oak 2-7, 0-5
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cooper Babin, St. Amant
QB, So.
The son offensive coordinator Seth Babin follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather as a Gator QB.
Jaden Bardales, Walker
DB, Sr.
Bardales, a silver medalist in the 100-meter dash at the Junior Olympics, is the fastest player in 5-5A.
Josh Lewis, Dutchtown
DL, Jr.
At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Lewis is a new starter and rising recruit all rolled into one for the Griffins.
Brysten Martinez, East Ascension
OL, So.
The Spartans’ 6-6, 295-pound Martinez is another rising recruit and also has multiple Power 5 offers.
Dashawn McBryde, Denham Springs
DB, Sr.
An LSU commitment, McBryde had nine interceptions and three defensive TDs in 2022 and was the 5-5A MVP.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1: Live Oak’s Hutch Gonzales, the former Mandeville head coach and an assistant at Central last season, is the only new coach.
2: East Ascension plays one of the state’s toughest 5A schedules that includes Destrehan, West Monroe and Week 1 foe Zachary.
3: Dutchtown’s Guy Mistretta ranks among the Baton Rouge area’s active wins leader with a 154-66 over 20 seasons.
4: Mistretta’s Griffins figure to have the offensive edge with nine returning starters —the most among all 5-5A teams.
5: Yes, semis would be sweet. None of the teams in 5-5A have advanced past the quarterfinals in recent years.