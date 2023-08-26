BR.nolacarverdutch.100122 144.001.jpg

Dutchtown head coach Guy Mistretta watches the action in the first half of Dutchtown’s game vs Carver Friday in Dutchtown.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH (With 2022 record)

1. Dutchtown 7-4, 4-1

2. East Ascension 6-6, 4-1

3. Denham Springs 10-3, 4-1

4. Walker 6-5, 2-3

5. St. Amant 4-6, 1-4

6. Live Oak 2-7, 0-5

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cooper Babin, St. Amant

QB, So.

The son offensive coordinator Seth Babin follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather as a Gator QB.

Jaden Bardales, Walker

DB, Sr.

Bardales, a silver medalist in the 100-meter dash at the Junior Olympics, is the fastest player in 5-5A.

Josh Lewis, Dutchtown

DL, Jr.

At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Lewis is a new starter and rising recruit all rolled into one for the Griffins.

Brysten Martinez, East Ascension

OL, So.

The Spartans’ 6-6, 295-pound Martinez is another rising recruit and also has multiple Power 5 offers.

Dashawn McBryde, Denham Springs

DB, Sr.

An LSU commitment, McBryde had nine interceptions and three defensive TDs in 2022 and was the 5-5A MVP.

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

1: Live Oak’s Hutch Gonzales, the former Mandeville head coach and an assistant at Central last season, is the only new coach.

2: East Ascension plays one of the state’s toughest 5A schedules that includes Destrehan, West Monroe and Week 1 foe Zachary.

3: Dutchtown’s Guy Mistretta ranks among the Baton Rouge area’s active wins leader with a 154-66 over 20 seasons.

4: Mistretta’s Griffins figure to have the offensive edge with nine returning starters —the most among all 5-5A teams.

5: Yes, semis would be sweet. None of the teams in 5-5A have advanced past the quarterfinals in recent years.