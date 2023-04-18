With five district track meets set for the next two days there is plenty of running, jumping and throwing to talk about.
The top four finishers in each event advance to next week’s regional meets ahead of the LHSAA outdoor championships set for May 4-6 at LSU. Here is a breakdown:
Where to go
Wednesday
District 6-4A at Brusly: Field events at 3 p.m. and running events at 6 p.m.
District 6-2A at Episcopal: Field 4 p.m., running 5:45 p.m.
District 6-3A at Glen Oaks: Field 3:30 p.m., running 6 p.m.
Thursday
District 4-5A at Zachary: Field 3 p.m., running 5:30 p.m.
District 5-5A at Denham Springs Field 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m.
What’s new?
• Denham Springs hosts a district track meet on its new school-based track/football stadium for the first time. And yes, the surface is purple.
• With host Brusly and West Feliciana moving up to the Class 4A ranks for the first time, the 6-4A meet will have a decidedly new look. Expect both schools to excel in sprints/relays.
• The numbers are the same the makeup of 4-5A and 5-5A has shifted with 4-5A now consisting of East Baton Rouge Parish schools only, while Ascension and Livingston parishes share 5-5A.
Boys matchups to watch
100 meters in 4-5A: LSU football signee Kaleb Jackson of Liberty and Woodlawn’s J’Marcus Sewell meet for a second straight week.
Long jump in 5-5A: Dutchtown’s Montrell Morris has jumped 23 feet, 7 inches, while Denham Springs’ Dashawn McBride is at 23-2.
3,200 in 6-3A: Aiden Monistere of Parkview (9 minutes, 46.51 seconds) and Blayton Bernard of University (9:49.92) are among the area leaders.
800 in 4-5A: Zachary’s Rhen Langley (1:52.25) and Catholic’s Winston DeCuir (1:53.13) could set records.
4x100 relay in 4-5A: Woodlawn, Zachary and Scotlandville are separated by less than a second in the area leaders.
Girls matchups to watch
Shot put in 4-5A: Zachary’s Jaydan Jackson (43-6), Lyndsey Darounsbourg of St. Joseph’s (43-3), Zachary's Ambria Langley (42-8) are real close.
Long jump in 6-4A: West Feliciana’s Tristen Harris is the area leader at 18-4 and is aiming for more.
100, 200 in 4-5A: Scotlandville’s Sade Gray is the leader of the pack at 11.74, 23.7. But which race will teammate Makeriah Harris run along with the hurdles?
5-5A 800: Can Rachel Fereday of Dutchtown lower her season-best of 2:13.67.
4-5A distances: Can anyone stop St. Joseph’s from sweeping top spots?