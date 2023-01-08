The excitement in Dalvin White’s voice rises when he makes one final point.
“OK, I am going to speak it into existence now. … I know it won’t be popular with everybody,” White said. “TCU is going to win! They are underdogs. … I just feel it.”
The pride White displays for his nephew, former West Feliciana High School star Derius Davis of TCU, reflects the feelings of the community around St. Francisville as the Horned Frogs (13-1) prepare to play Georgia (14-0) in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night.
Davis’ parents are set to attend the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. White and others will eagerly watch from home. They willingly share stories about Davis, a football and track star, who helped the Saints win the Class 3A football title in 2017.
“I get excited every time I watch him on TV,” WFHS track coach Preston King said. “It’s great to see a kid from West Feliciana on national TV. Now he gets the chance to play for the national championship. As far as I know, he’s our first to do it.
“The media on TV don’t know how fast he is. They are surprised when he breaks a return like he did against Michigan. I believe he has gotten faster since he went to TCU.”
The 2022 season is an added blessing for the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Davis, who returns punts and kickoffs while also playing wide receiver. Had it not been for an added COVID-19 pandemic year granted to athletes, his eligibility would have ended in 2021.
“That may be one of the only good things to come out of the pandemic,” said former West Feliciana football coach Robb Odom said. “We text at least once a week. Every Saturday, I’ll text and say, ‘good luck.’ And he always responds.
“I got to go see him play Texas in Austin this year. We saw him at the team hotel Friday night. Then before and after the game. He’s the same great kid he always was.”
Quarterback Max Duggan, a Heisman finalist, and top receiver Quentin Johnson, who had 163 yards receiving and a touchdown last week, are among TCU’s high-profile players. A 31-yard punt return by Davis to set up another TCU score is the pride of his friends and family.
Davis is the All-Big 12 return specialist of the year — the first TCU player to make first team as a return specialist. He is second to Johnson with 17 catches for 430 yards and five TDs. When you add in his 268 yards in punt returns and 430 in kickoff returns, he averages 89.5 all-purpose yards per game.
Davis could be an X factor on Monday. He had three catches of 50 yards or more in the Horned Frogs’ first four games. If Georgia clamps down on Johnson, it could free up Davis for more big plays.
A shot at the NFL factors in, too. Davis’ 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds is appealing. One service rates Davis No. 17 out of 25 draft prospects set to play Monday.
“We are still trying to process it all. ... We are all so happy for him,” said Davis’ father, Derek Turner Sr. “But I am proudest that he stuck with it and got his degree (business/economics). That means so much.
“He’s out there having fun. I tell him to enjoy every minute of it. The support from the community is tremendous. Derius knows people are behind him.”
Everyone, it seems, has a Derius Davis story.
From Odom: “His freshman year, we played Livonia in the semifinals. He came up from the secondary to take Patrick Queen’s ankles out from under him.
“He weighed 140 pounds. Patrick Queen (a linebacker with the Baltimore Ravens) looked like he was twice Derius’ size. He has always had a big heart and he wanted to make plays.”
WFHS teammate Davon “Smoke” Harris, of Louisiana Tech, also an all-conference return specialist: “So proud of him. We complemented each other in high school. Neither one of us would catch punts. We wanted the ball to hit the ground, we would pick it up and run.”