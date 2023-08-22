PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. West Feliciana 13-1 8-0
2. McKinley 7-4, 6-2
3. Plaquemine 9-2, 7-1
4. Brusly 6-5 5-3
5. St. Michael 4-6, 4-4
6. Istrouma 4-6, 3-5
7. Belaire 2-8, 2-6
8. Broadmoor 1-9, 1-7
9. Tara 0-10, 0-8
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Lemoine Brady, Istrouma
QB Sr.
Brady gained valuable experience as a starter last season but will definitely be relied for leadership and to make the right decisions and key plays as the Indians retool with a new coaching staff.
Amahri Gradney, McKinley
LB Sr.
The Panthers return more than half their starters after a breakout 2022 season, including nine on defense. Gradney helped lead the way a year ago with 64 tackles, 8 sacks and 6 tackles for loss.
Aidan Joseph, Plaquemine
WR Sr.
Big plays are among the things the Green Devils are known for and Joseph was a player who made his share in 2022. More will be expected by a new coaching staff in 2023.
Cody Loupe, Brusly
TE Sr.
A steady receiver and a dependable blocker, Loupe is a four-year starter for the Panthers who at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds has the prototype size for a tight end headed to the college level.
Joel Rogers West Feliciana
QB/DB Sr.
Rogers is an LSU commitment as a defensive back who is invaluable to the Saints as a quarterback. His knowledge of how defenses work make him one of BR's most dangerous dual threat QBs.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1: There are three new head coaches in the 6-4A ranks – Sid Edwards (Istrouma), Donald Williams (Plaquemine) and Devin Ducote (West Feliciana). Ducote and Williams are first-time head coaches.
2: West Feliciana enjoyed its best season since winning the Class 3A title in 2017. The Saints were unbeaten until the semifinals, where they lost to eventual Division II nonselect champion Lutcher.
3: Likewise, McKinley had its best season in recent memory in 2022 under Ron Allen, now in his second season. The Panthers have 15 returning starters, so expect the resurgence to continue.
4: Istrouma’s Edwards won two LHSAA titles while coaching another north Baton Rouge school, Redemptorist, two decades ago. Edwards’ Wolves were 3A champions in 2002 and 4A champions in 2003.
5: Want a big number? St. Michael returns 40 letter winners from its 2022 team that started slow before coming on strong to win four 6-4A games. Yes, the Warriors figure to be a team to watch.