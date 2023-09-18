Week 3 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the Baton Rouge area.
Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose TheAdvocate.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recognized on the The Advocate High School Sports Facebook page.
If you want to submit candidates for any of our future polls, please contact Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com by Sunday evening each week.
Can't see the poll below? Click here.
Who was Baton Rouge's Best High School Football Player in Week 3
• Aidan Casteel, Albany, QB: Completed 9 of 10 passes for 193 yards. 2 TDs and 1 rushing TD vs. Springfield
• Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, RB: 9 carries, 71 yards, 2 TDs vs. Country Day
• Brock Comeaux, Parkview Baptist: 4 catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs vs. Brusly
• Brennan Gibson, Port Allen, ATH: 5 carries, 74 yards, 2 TDs vs. Livonia
• Lakedrin Harvey, Dutchtown, RB: 9 carries, 119 yards 2 TDs vs. Covington
• Tyrese Mosby, Plaquemine, RB: 16 carries, 144 yards, 2 TDs vs. Tara
• Emile Picarella, University QB: Completed 19 of 33 passes for 257, 3 TDs vs. Catholic