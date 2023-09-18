NO.episcopalcountryday.091623.591.JPG

Members of the Metairie Park Country Day School football team, right, shake hands with members of the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge football team, left, before the coin toss in Metairie on Friday, September 15, 2023. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRETT DUKE

Week 3 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the Baton Rouge area.

Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose TheAdvocate.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recognized on the The Advocate High School Sports Facebook page.

Who was Baton Rouge's Best High School Football Player in Week 3

You voted:

Aidan Casteel, Albany, QB: Completed 9 of 10 passes for 193 yards. 2 TDs and 1 rushing TD vs. Springfield

Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, RB: 9 carries, 71 yards, 2 TDs vs. Country Day

Brock Comeaux, Parkview Baptist: 4 catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs vs. Brusly

Brennan Gibson, Port Allen, ATH: 5 carries, 74 yards, 2 TDs vs. Livonia

Lakedrin Harvey, Dutchtown, RB: 9 carries, 119 yards 2 TDs vs. Covington

Tyrese Mosby, Plaquemine, RB: 16 carries, 144 yards, 2 TDs vs. Tara

Emile Picarella, University QB: Completed 19 of 33 passes for 257, 3 TDs vs. Catholic

