Boys
Track Events
100 meters: 1, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10.73. 2, Darryl George, Scotlandville, 10.79. 3, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 10.86.
200: 1, Na’Ryan Delone, Glenn Oaks, 21.90. 2, Fezell Shepherd, Scotlandville, 21.94. 3, Jacob Phillips, University, 21.96.
400: 1, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 48.66. 2, Ferzell Shepherd, Scotlandville, 48.76. 3, Jacob Phillips, University, 49.09.
800: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:53.37. 2, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 1:56.95. 3, Matthew Maynard, Catholic High, 1:58.93.
1,600: 1, Blayton Bernard, University, 4:28.47. 2, John Hall Hayes, University, 4:30.46. 3, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 4:33.21.
3,200: 1, Blayton Bernard, University, 9:49.92. 2, John Hall Hayes, University, 10:00.97. 3, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 10:04.24
110 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 14.45. 2, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 14.45. 3, Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 14.62.
300 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 38.26. 2, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 38.35. 3, James Archer, Scotlandville, 38.39.
4x100-meter relay: 1, Woodlawn, 42.35. 2, Catholic High, 42.64. 3, Walker, 42.65.
4x200 relay: 1, Catholic High, 1:28.28. 2, East Ascension, 1:28.31. 3, Woodlawn, 1:28.38.
4x400m relay: 1, Catholic High, 3:20.60. 2, Scotlandville, 3:26.12. 3, Zachary, 3:26.38
4x800m relay: 1, Catholic High, 8:01.39. 2, Parkview Baptist, 8:15.30. 3, St. Amant, 8:18.18.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jermarian Jackson, West Feliciana, 142-2. 2, Andrew Goodwin, Denham Springs, 140-7. 3, Ryan Cedetol, Catholic High, 138-9
High jump: 1, Aries Lewis, Port Allen, 6-4. 2, Cayden Jones, Catholic High, 6-4. 3, Austen Nelson, Dutchtown, 6-3.
Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic High, 188-0. 2, William Howard, Catholic High, 174-8, 3, John Michot, St. Amant, 166-2.
Long jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-0. 2, Dashawn McBride, Denham Springs, 23-2. 3, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 23-0.
Pole vault: 1, Justin Perault, Denham Springs, 13-0. 2, Will Proce, Live Oak, 13-0. 3, Michael Fudge, West Feliciana, 12-6.
Shot put: 1, Joshua Jackson, Catholic High, 54-1. 2, Porter Gibson, Denham Springs, 53-4.25. 3, Mekhi Smith, Woodlawn, 50-4.
Triple jump: 1, Cobe Johnson, Zachary, 43-9. 2, David Voohries, Live Oak, 43-2.50. 3, Chance Young, St. Michael, 4-01-9.50.
Girls
Track events
100 meters: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.90. 2, Jaylaa Thymes, Zachary, 12.14. 3, Tristan Harris, West Feliciana, 12.34.
200: 1, Jaylaa Thymes, Zachary, 24.76. 2, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 25.16 3, Aaryonna Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 25.57.
400: 1, Aaryana Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 57.27. 2, Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 58.37. 3, Justein White, Baton Rouge High, 59.00.
800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:17.00. 2, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 2:19.02. 3, Sylvia White, Live Oak, 2:20.60.
1,600: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 5:01.95. 2, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:11.21. 3, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 5:15.60.
3,200: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 11:13.26. 2, Grace Renhoff, SJA, 11:30.68. 3, Lucy Thomas, Baton Rouge High, 12:01.65.
100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 13.81. 2, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 16.38. 3, Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 16.45.
300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 41.22. 2, Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 46.27. 3, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 46.61
4x100-meter relay: 1, Scotlandville, 46.58. 2, Zachary, 47.12. 3, SJA, 48.44.
4x200 relay: 1, Zachary, 1:38.82. 2, Scotlandville, 1:39.08. 3, SJA, 1:41.51
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:52.41. 2, SJA, 4:04.29. 3, Zachary, 4:12.31.
4x800 relay: 1, SJA, 9:44.04. 2, Episcopal, 10:03.03. 3, Parkview Baptist, 10:39.85.
Field events
Discus: 1, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 141-11. 2, Jayden Jacksin, Zachary, 133-06. 3, Kirsten McGirt, East Ascension, 118-06.
High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-08. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-04. 3, Trinity Harris, Walker, 5-02. 3, Kennedy Papillion, SJA, 5-02.
Javelin: 1, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 139-2. 3, McKinley Harris, Denham Springs, 113-09. 3, Gracie Baker, St. Amant, 106-00.
Long jump: 1, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 17-11.25. 2, Tristan Harris, West Feliciana, 17-09. 3, Jordan Taylor, Denham Springs, 17-8.25.
Pole vault: 1, Rachel Kerr, SJA, 11-00. 2, Grace Ross, Walker, 10-06. 3, Caitlyn Morgan, Walker, 10-06.
Shot put: 1, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 42-08. 2, Kirsten McGirt, East Ascension, 41-05.75. 3, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 41-05. 3, Lyndsey Daresnsbourg, SJA, 41-05.
Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-04. 2, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 37-3.5. 3, Lauryn Lewis, Denham Springs 36-5.5.
