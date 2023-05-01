Boys
Track events
100 meters: 1, Jaden Bardales, Walker, 10.65. 2, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10.68. 3, J’ Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 10.70.
200: 1, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 21.40. 2, Jacob Phillips, University, 21.45. 3, Brennan Gibson, Port Allen, 21.57.
400: 1, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 47.40. 2, Ferzell Shepard, Scotlandville, 47.78. 3, Na’Ryan Delone, Glenn Oaks, 47.81.
800: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:51.90. 2, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 1:53.13. 3, Joshua Whitaker, Scotlandville, 1:55.60.
1,600: 1, Aiden Monistere, , Parkview Baptist, 4:25.12. 2, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:25.45. 3, Blanton Bernard, University, 4:28.47.
3,200: 1, Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 9:40.77. 2, Jacob Kennedy, Walker, 9:43.29. 3, Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 9:46.22.
110 hurdles: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 13.96. 2, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 14.00. 3, Christion Washington, East Ascension, 14.04.
300 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 37.38. 2, James Archer, Catholic High, 37.99. 3, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 38.35.
4x100 relay: 1, Scotlandville, 41.61. 2, Woodlawn, 41.76. 3, Dutchtown, 41.98.
4x200 relay: 1, West Feliciana, 1:26.85. 2, Dutchtown, 1:27.16. 3, Catholic High, 1:27.55.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic High, 3:15.01. 2, Scotlandville, 3:19.35. 3, Zachary, 3:22.20
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic High, 7:53.79. 2, St. Amant, 8:00.66. 3, Zachary, 8:01.32.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jeremiah Jackson, West Feliciana, 165-9. 2, Isaac Garba, Silliman Institute, 149-9. 3, Khamary Gipson, Woodlawn, 149-1.
High jump: 1, Aries Lewis, Port Allen, 6-6. 2, Cayden Jones, Catholic High, 6-4, Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 6-4. 3, Austin Nelson, Dutchtown, 6-4. 3, Delone Sanders, Plaquemine, 6-4.
Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic High, 200-5. 2, William Howard, Catholic High, 183-1, 3, John Michot, St. Amant, 166-2.
Long jump: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 24-1.75. 2, Ferzell Shepard, Scotlandville, 23-11.25. 3, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-7.
Pole vault: Will Ribes, Episcopal, 13-6. 2, Aiden Brumfield, Walker, 13-3. 3, Will Price, Live Oak, 13-0. 3, Justin Perault, Denham Springs, 13-0. 3, Micheal Fudge, West Feliciana, 13-0. 3, Will Price, Live Oak, 13-0.
Shot put: 1, Joshua Jackson, Catholic High, 54-1. 2, Porter Gibson, Denham Springs, 53-4.25. 3, Lamar Brown, University, 52-7.
Triple jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 46-08. 2, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 45-5. 3, David Voohries, Live Oak, 44-10.75.
Girls
Track events
100 meters: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.72. 2, Makeriah Harris, Zachary, 11.81. 3, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 11.88.
200: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 23.73. Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 23.76. 3, Tristan Harris, West Feliciana 24.40.
400: 1, Aaryona Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 55.48. 2, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 55.93. 3, Aneace Scott, Walker, 56.90.
800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:13.67. 2, Aldany Dupre, Plaquemine, 2:18.90. 3, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 2:19.02.
1,600: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 5:01.95. 2, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:11.21. 3, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 5:14.50.
3,200: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 11:10.35. 2, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 11:21.73. 3, Grace Renhoff, SJA, 11:24.07.
100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 13.18. 2, Cierra Cammon, Lutcher, 15.00. 3, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 15.36.
300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 41.22. 2, Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 45.56. 3, Alana Simone, Episcopal, 45.86.
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary, 46.16. 2, Scotlandville, 46.55. 3, SJA, 47.57.
4x200 relay: 1, Scotlandville, 1:36.37. 2, Zachary, 1:37.24. 3, SJA, 1:41.51
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:47.92.41. 2, SJA, 4:00.89. 3, Zachary, 4:05.58.
4x800 relay: 1, SJA, 9:44.04. 2, Scotlandville, 9:53.40.03. 3, Episcopal, 10:03.83.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jayden Jackson, Zachary, 148-4. 2, Ambria Langley, 142-11. 3, Kirsten McGirt, East Ascension, 135-0.
High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-7. 2, Aaryona Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 5-6. 3, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-5.
Javelin: 1, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 139-2. 3, McKinley Harris, Denham Springs, 133-9. 3, Aubrey Hoyt, Albany, 111-7.
Long jump: 1, Jordan Minor, Dunham, 19-1. 2, Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 18-8.75. 3, Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 18-1.75.
Pole vault: 1, Rachel Kerr, SJA, 11-0. 2, Grace Ross, Walker, 10-6. 3, Caitlyn Morgan, Walker, 10-6.
Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 44-0. 2, Lyndsey Daresnbourg SJA, 43-7. 3, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 43-4.
Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-4. 2, Jordan Taylor, Denham Springs, 37-9. 3, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 37-5.25.