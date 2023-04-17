BR.jostenstrack.040623 07 mw.JPG

Episcopal’s Alana Simon clears 5-feet-5-inches to win the girls high jump event at the Jostens Relays track meet at the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

Boys

Track events

100 meters: 1, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10.68. 2, J'Marcus Sewel, Woodlawn, 10.70. 3, Jaydan Bardales, Walker, 10.72.

200: 1, Jacob Phillips, University, 21.45. 2, Fezell Shepherd, Scotlandville, 21.73. 3, J'Marcus Sewel, Woodlawn, 21.86.

400: 1, Ferzell Shepherd, Scotlandville, 47.78. 2, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 48.36. 3, Na'Ryan Delone, Glenn Oaks, 48.93.

800: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:52.25. 2, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 1:53.13. 3, Henry Mensman, Catholic High, 1:57.12.

1,600: 1, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 4:25.12. 2, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:25.45. 3, Blayton Bernard, University, 4:28.47.

3,200: 1, Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 9:40.77. 2, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 9:46.51.97. 3, Blayton Bernard, University, 9:49.92

110 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 14.45. 2, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 14.45. 3, Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 14.58.

300 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 37.84. 2, James Arher, Catholic High, 37.99. 3, Verderek Matthews, Zachary, 38.35.

4x100-meter relay: 1, Woodlawn, 41.84. 2, Zachary, 42.41. 3, Scotlandville, 42.42.

4x200 relay: 1, Catholic High, 1:28.03. 2, Madison Prep, 1:28.25. 3, East Ascension, 1:28.31.

4x400 relay: 1, Catholic High, 3:16.42. 2, Scotlandville, 3:19.35. 3, Zachary, 3:23.34.

4x800 relay: 1, Catholic High, 7:53.79. 2, Zachary, 8:02.12. 3, Parkview Baptist, 8:08.36.

Field events

Discus: 1, Jermarian Jackson, West Feliciana, 150-11. 2, Isaac Garba, Silliman Institute, 149-9. 3, Andrew Goodwin, Denham Springs, 148-2.

High jump: 1, Aries Lewis, Port Allen, 6-4. 2, Cayden Jones, Catholic High, 6-4. 3, Herman Batisite, East Feliciana, 6-4.

Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic High, 190-9. 2, William Howard, Catholic High, 183-01, 3, John Michot, St. Amant, 166-02.

Long jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-07. 2, DeShawn McBride, Denham Springs, 23-02. 3, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 23-00.

Pole vault: 1, Aiden Brumfield, Walker, 13-03. 2, Will Ribes, Episcopal, 13-01. 3, Justin Perault, Denham Springs, 13-00. Will Price, Live Oak, 13-00.

Shot put: 1, Joshua Jackson, Catholic High, 54-01. 2, Porter Gibson, Denham Springs, 53-04.25. 3, Lamar Brown, University, 52-07.

Triple jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 46-08. 2, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 45-05. 3, Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 44-08.

Girls

Track events

100 meters: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.74. 2, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 11.81. 3, Jaylaa Thymes, Zachary, 11.88.

200: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 23.73. 2, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 23.76 3, Jaylaa Thymes, Zachary, 24.78.

400: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 55.93. 2, Aaryonna Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 57.27. 3, Layden Jack, Scotlandville, 57.41.

800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:13.67. 2, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 2:19.02. 3, Elise Brown, SJA, 2:19.69.

1,600: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 5:01.95. 2, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:11.21. 3, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 5:14.50.

3,200: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 11:10.35. 2, Grace Rennhoff, SJA, 11:30.68. 3, Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 11:34.94.

100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 13.18. 2, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 15.36. 3, Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 15.79.

300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 41.22. 2, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 45.92. 3, Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 46.27.

4x100-meter relay: 1, Scotlandville, 46.58. 2, Zachary, 47.12. 3, SJA, 47.57.

4x200 relay: 1, Zachary, 1:38.82. 2, Scotlandville, 1:39.08. 3, SJA, 1:41.51

4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:47.92. 2, SJA, 4:00.89. 3, Zachary, 4:07.34.

4x800 relay: 1, SJA, 9:44.04. 2, Episcopal, 10:03.03. 3, Parkview Baptist, 10:22.75.

Field events

Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 145-8. 2, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 142-11. 3, Kirsten McGirt, East Ascension, 135-0.

High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-8. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-5. 3, Aaryona Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 5-4.

Javelin: 1, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 139-2. 3, McKinley Harris, Denham Springs, 128-09. 3, Aubrey Hoyt, Albany, 111-7.

Long jump: 1,Tristan Harris, West Feliciana, 18-4. 2, Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 18-1.75. 3, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 17-11.25.

Pole vault: 1, Rachel Kerr, SJA, 11-0. 2, Grace Ross, Walker, 10-6. 3, Caitlyn Morgan, Walker, 10-6.

Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 43-6. 2, Lyndsey Daresnbourg, SJA, 43-4. 3, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 42-8.

Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-4. 2, Jordan Taylor, Denahm Springs, 37-9. 3, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 37-3.75.