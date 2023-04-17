Boys
Track events
100 meters: 1, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10.68. 2, J'Marcus Sewel, Woodlawn, 10.70. 3, Jaydan Bardales, Walker, 10.72.
200: 1, Jacob Phillips, University, 21.45. 2, Fezell Shepherd, Scotlandville, 21.73. 3, J'Marcus Sewel, Woodlawn, 21.86.
400: 1, Ferzell Shepherd, Scotlandville, 47.78. 2, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 48.36. 3, Na'Ryan Delone, Glenn Oaks, 48.93.
800: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:52.25. 2, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 1:53.13. 3, Henry Mensman, Catholic High, 1:57.12.
1,600: 1, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 4:25.12. 2, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:25.45. 3, Blayton Bernard, University, 4:28.47.
3,200: 1, Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 9:40.77. 2, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 9:46.51.97. 3, Blayton Bernard, University, 9:49.92
110 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 14.45. 2, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 14.45. 3, Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 14.58.
300 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 37.84. 2, James Arher, Catholic High, 37.99. 3, Verderek Matthews, Zachary, 38.35.
4x100-meter relay: 1, Woodlawn, 41.84. 2, Zachary, 42.41. 3, Scotlandville, 42.42.
4x200 relay: 1, Catholic High, 1:28.03. 2, Madison Prep, 1:28.25. 3, East Ascension, 1:28.31.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic High, 3:16.42. 2, Scotlandville, 3:19.35. 3, Zachary, 3:23.34.
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic High, 7:53.79. 2, Zachary, 8:02.12. 3, Parkview Baptist, 8:08.36.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jermarian Jackson, West Feliciana, 150-11. 2, Isaac Garba, Silliman Institute, 149-9. 3, Andrew Goodwin, Denham Springs, 148-2.
High jump: 1, Aries Lewis, Port Allen, 6-4. 2, Cayden Jones, Catholic High, 6-4. 3, Herman Batisite, East Feliciana, 6-4.
Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic High, 190-9. 2, William Howard, Catholic High, 183-01, 3, John Michot, St. Amant, 166-02.
Long jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-07. 2, DeShawn McBride, Denham Springs, 23-02. 3, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 23-00.
Pole vault: 1, Aiden Brumfield, Walker, 13-03. 2, Will Ribes, Episcopal, 13-01. 3, Justin Perault, Denham Springs, 13-00. Will Price, Live Oak, 13-00.
Shot put: 1, Joshua Jackson, Catholic High, 54-01. 2, Porter Gibson, Denham Springs, 53-04.25. 3, Lamar Brown, University, 52-07.
Triple jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 46-08. 2, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 45-05. 3, Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 44-08.
Girls
Track events
100 meters: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.74. 2, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 11.81. 3, Jaylaa Thymes, Zachary, 11.88.
200: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 23.73. 2, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 23.76 3, Jaylaa Thymes, Zachary, 24.78.
400: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 55.93. 2, Aaryonna Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 57.27. 3, Layden Jack, Scotlandville, 57.41.
800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:13.67. 2, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 2:19.02. 3, Elise Brown, SJA, 2:19.69.
1,600: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 5:01.95. 2, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:11.21. 3, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 5:14.50.
3,200: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 11:10.35. 2, Grace Rennhoff, SJA, 11:30.68. 3, Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 11:34.94.
100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 13.18. 2, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 15.36. 3, Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 15.79.
300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 41.22. 2, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 45.92. 3, Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 46.27.
4x100-meter relay: 1, Scotlandville, 46.58. 2, Zachary, 47.12. 3, SJA, 47.57.
4x200 relay: 1, Zachary, 1:38.82. 2, Scotlandville, 1:39.08. 3, SJA, 1:41.51
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:47.92. 2, SJA, 4:00.89. 3, Zachary, 4:07.34.
4x800 relay: 1, SJA, 9:44.04. 2, Episcopal, 10:03.03. 3, Parkview Baptist, 10:22.75.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 145-8. 2, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 142-11. 3, Kirsten McGirt, East Ascension, 135-0.
High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-8. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-5. 3, Aaryona Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 5-4.
Javelin: 1, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 139-2. 3, McKinley Harris, Denham Springs, 128-09. 3, Aubrey Hoyt, Albany, 111-7.
Long jump: 1,Tristan Harris, West Feliciana, 18-4. 2, Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 18-1.75. 3, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 17-11.25.
Pole vault: 1, Rachel Kerr, SJA, 11-0. 2, Grace Ross, Walker, 10-6. 3, Caitlyn Morgan, Walker, 10-6.
Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 43-6. 2, Lyndsey Daresnbourg, SJA, 43-4. 3, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 42-8.
Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-4. 2, Jordan Taylor, Denahm Springs, 37-9. 3, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 37-3.75.