Week 1 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the Baton Rouge area.
Fans' Choice Prep Player of the Week ballot
Week 1
- Daniel Beale, Catholic: 10 of 18 passes, 225 yards, 4 TDs.
- Brayden Williams, St. James: 17 of 26 passes, 2 TDs
- Chase Square, Southern Lab: 3 fumble recoveries, returned one for TD.
- Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist: 13 of 18 passes, 232 yards, 3 TDs, 14 carries for 168 yards, 2 TDs
- Elijah Haven, Dunham: 379 passing yards, 5 TDs, 155 yards, 2 TDs.
- Kyrie Paul, Istrouma: 4 TDs -- kickoff return, punt return, receiving and interception return.
- Braeden George, Episcopal: 22 carries, 198 yards, 2 TDs, 2 catches, 11 yards.
- Preston Sentino, St. Michael: 230 yards total offense, including 178 yards on 24 carries with 2 TDs.
- Ty'Kimion Ford, Slaughter Community Charter: 13 carries, 71 yards; 6 of 12 passes, 99 yards, 3 TDs
- Caleb Gonzales, Zachary: 10 of 11 passes 123 yards and 1 rushing TD
- Riley Small, University: 71 rushing yards with 4 TDs.