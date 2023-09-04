Week 1 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the Baton Rouge area.

Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose TheAdvocate.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recognized on the The Advocate High School Sports Facebook page.

If you want to submit candidates for any of our future polls, please contact Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com by Sunday evening each week.