At Lamar Dixon Expo Center
Top team totals: 1, Catholic 244. 2, Teurlings Catholic 209. 3, Brother Martin 208.5. 4, Jesuit 206.5. 5, Holy Cross 159. 6, North DeSoto 154. 7, Rockwall Heath 147. 8, St. Paul’s 143. 9, Airline 111.5. 10, Southside 104. 11, East Ascension 95.5. 12, Rummel 79. 13, Shaw 76. 14, Dutchtown 68.5. 15, Sam Houston 66. 16, Parkway 65. 17, De Le Salle 63.5. 18, St. Amant 53.5. 19, Sulphur 53. 20, Baton Rouge High 52. 21, Fontainebleau 49, Walker 49. 24, Zachary 48. 25, Live Oak 46.
Top individuals
106 pounds: Alex Rozas, Teurlings, over Jacob Kershaw, North DeSoto, by fall (1:15). Third place: Connor Judice, Shaw, dec. Anthony Oubre, Brother Martin, 8-2.
113: Bodi Harris, Jesuit, over Kaiden Triche, Rummel, by fall (5:40). Third place: Kael Reaux, Southside, over Grant Grizzaffi, Catholic, by fall (4:28).
120: Landon Reaux, Southside, dec. Tyson Roach, Sam Houston, 8-5. Third place: Watts Goodson, Catholic, dec. Jacob Kehrer, Rockwell Heath, 8-6.
126: Ernie Perry III, Airline, over Cole Mire, Dutchtownm by fall (1:35). Third place: Kristian Scott, Catholic, over Brennan Boyer, Teurlings, by fall (4:33).
132: Richie Clementi, Brother Martin, over Christian Worley, Catholic, by fall (3:43). Third place: Nicholas Sauerwin, Holy Cross, dec. Lucas Maneckshaw, East Ascension, 11-6.
138: Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings, dec. Wiley Boudreaux, Southside, 15-9. Third place: Conlan Enk, St. Paul’s, dec. Ty Duncan, Brother Martin,7-4.
145: Kent Burandt, Brother Martin, dec. Brandt Babineaux, Teurlings, 5-0. Third place: Dallas Compton, North DeSoto, dec. Liam O’Connor, De La Salle, 3-1.
152: Luc Johnson, Basile, major dec. Anthony Hernandez, Covington, 9-0. Third place: Jensen Bergeron, Lafayette, over Gunner Guidry, Holy Cross, SV-1, 6-4.
160: Nick DiGeralamo, Holy Cross, major dec. Rory Horvath, Brother Martin, 11-3. Third place: Isaac Dees, Caddo, over Arthur Schott, Jesuit, SV-1 12-7.
170: Landry Baker, St. Paul’s, over Leif Clinton, Rockwall Heath, by fall (2:34). Third place: Braeden Simoneaux, Teurlings, dec, Hunter Addison, North DeSoto, 6-2.
182: Jackson Calderaro, Jesuit, over Thomas Domangue, Catholic, by fall (4:46). Third place: Jason Krail, De La Salle, dec. Jackson Peak, St. Paul’s, 11-4.
195: Third place: Danon Walker, Airline, over Nicholas Migliacio, Catholic, by fall (5:53). Adam Landry, Baton Rouge High, over Samuel Torres, Northshore, by fall (1:33).
220: Griffin Ellis, Jesuit, dec. Blayden Laidlaw, Sulphur, 8-6. Third place: James Baldwin, Dunham, dec. Kristofer Mesloh, Parkway, 5-2.
285: Ryan Fobbs, Erath, major dec. David Russell, Catholic, 9-0. Third place: Gabriel Millbern, Walker, over Kole Hayes, Teurlings, by fall (1:41).