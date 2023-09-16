BR.catholicuhigh.091623

U-High defensive back Patrick Beacham (12) leaps through the smoke as the team takes the field for the game against Catholic on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Gill Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Class 5A

1. John Curtis (2-0) beat Santaluces, FL, 55-21

2. Destrehan (3-0) beat East Ascension, 21-7

3. Edna Karr (3-0) beat Warren Easton, 48-14

4. Zachary (2-0) beat St. Augustine, 17-7

5. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1-2) lost to University Lab, 31-30

6. Ruston (2-1) beat Cabot, AR, 28-17

7. St. Augustine (2-1) lost to Zachary, 17-7

8. Carencro (3-0) beat Southside, 19-14

9. West Monroe (3-0) beat Delhi Charter, 44-8

10. Acadiana (2-1) beat New Iberia, 56-7

Others receiving votes: Brother Martin (2-1) lost to St. Thomas More, 41-7, Airline (3-0) beat Northwood-Shreveport, 48-14, Southside (2-1) lost to Carencro, 19-14, East St. John (3-0) beat L.B. Landry, 59-0, Mandeville (2-1) lost to Walker, 40-29, Archbishop Rummel (1-2) lost to Archbishop Shaw, 43-28, Dutchtown (3-0) beat Covington, 38-0.

Class 4A

1. St. Thomas More (3-0) beat Brother Martin, 41-7

2. Lafayette Christian (3-0) beat Jesuit, 51-18

3. Warren Easton (2-1) lost to Edna Karr, 48-14

4. Neville (3-0) beat Huntington, 50-20

5. Westgate (3-0) beat Evangel Christian, 34-12

6. North DeSoto (2-1) beat Loyola Prep, 55-3

7. Teurlings Catholic (2-1) lost to St. Charles, 48-20

8. Lutcher (1-1) did not play

9. West Feliciana (2-1) beat McKinley, 30-28

10. Evangel Christian (1-2) lost to Westgate, 34-12

Others receiving votes: De La Salle (1-2) lost to St. Paul’s, 14-6, Leesville (2-1) beat Iowa, 30-13, Archbishop Shaw (1-2) beat Archbishop Rummel, 43-28, Cecilia (2-1) beat Northside, 45-0, Vandebilt Catholic (2-1) beat Belle Chasse, 16-7, Opelousas (2-1) beat Lake Charles Prep, 34-6, Huntington (2-1) lost to Neville, 50-20, Pearl River (2-1) lost to Pine, 48-0, Tioga (3-0) beat Pineville, 35-0.

Class 3A

1. University (2-1) beat Catholic-Baton Rouge, 31-30

2. St. James (2-1) beat Thibodaux, 24-14

3. E.D. White (3-0) beat Assumption, 41-13

4. Sterlington (2-1) beat Oak Grove, 42-35 (OT)

5. Madison Prep (2-1) beat Scotlandville, 35-6

6. Union Parish (1-2) lost to Captain Shreve, 34-20

7. John F. Kennedy (2-1) lost to St. Amant, 20-14

8. St. Louis (2-1) lost to Vidor, TX, 21-17

9. Lake Charles Prep (1-2) lost to Opelousas, 34-6

10. Iowa (1-2) lost Leesville, 30-13

Others receiving votes: Jena (3-0) beat St. Frederick, 30-0, Parkview Baptist (2-1) beat Brusly, 27-0, Amite (1-1) did not play, Bogalusa (2-1) beat Salmen, 39-20, Carroll (3-0) beat Southwood, 38-16, Iota (2-1) beat Crowley, 52-7.

Class 2A

1. Calvary Baptist (3-0) beat C.E. Byrd, 42-21

2. St. Charles (3-0) beat Teurlings Catholic, 48-20

3. Newman (3-0) beat Benton, 37-27

4. Oak Grove (1-2) lost to Sterlington, 42-35 (OT)

5. Notre Dame (2-1) beat Comeaux, 41-12

6. Dunham (2-1) beat M.L. King Charter, 57-20

7. Many (2-1) beat Haughton, 45-42 (2OT)

8. Episcopal-Baton Rouge (2-1) beat Country Day, 35-0

9. Loreauville (2-1) lost to Vermilion Catholic, 27-21

10. Northlake Christian (3-0) beat Varnado, 41-0

Others receiving votes: Mangham (0-3) lost to Caldwell Parish, 40-28, Rosepine (1-2) lost to Kinder, 34-0, East Feliciana (1-2) lost to Kentwood, 39-6, South Plaquemines (1-2) lost to Jewel Sumner, 26-18, Ascension Episcopal (2-1) beat Patterson, 40-6, Catholic-New Iberia (2-1) beat Erath, 25-23, Grand Lake (2-1) beat Pickering, 47-0, Oakdale (3-0) beat Ville Platte, 25-20.

Class 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (3-0) beat Mansfield, 31-6

2. Kentwood (3-0) beat East Feliciana, 39-6

3. Vermilion Catholic (3-0) beat Loreauville, 27-21

4. Southern Lab (1-1) did not play

5. Homer (2-1) beat General Trass, 55-38

6. St. Martin’s (3-0) beat Riverdale, 58-28

7. Riverside Academy (2-1) beat Central Catholic, 43-0

8. Haynesville (3-0) beat Junction City, AR, 51-20

9. Ascension Catholic (3-0) beat Archbishop Hannan, 42-16

10. St. Frederick (1-2) lost to Jena, 30-0

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s (3-0) beat Menard, 26-13, Glenbrook Academy (3-0) beat Delta Charter, 55-32, Logansport (2-1) beat Peabody, 34-6.