Class 5A
1. John Curtis (2-0) beat Santaluces, FL, 55-21
2. Destrehan (3-0) beat East Ascension, 21-7
3. Edna Karr (3-0) beat Warren Easton, 48-14
4. Zachary (2-0) beat St. Augustine, 17-7
5. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1-2) lost to University Lab, 31-30
6. Ruston (2-1) beat Cabot, AR, 28-17
7. St. Augustine (2-1) lost to Zachary, 17-7
8. Carencro (3-0) beat Southside, 19-14
9. West Monroe (3-0) beat Delhi Charter, 44-8
10. Acadiana (2-1) beat New Iberia, 56-7
Others receiving votes: Brother Martin (2-1) lost to St. Thomas More, 41-7, Airline (3-0) beat Northwood-Shreveport, 48-14, Southside (2-1) lost to Carencro, 19-14, East St. John (3-0) beat L.B. Landry, 59-0, Mandeville (2-1) lost to Walker, 40-29, Archbishop Rummel (1-2) lost to Archbishop Shaw, 43-28, Dutchtown (3-0) beat Covington, 38-0.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (3-0) beat Brother Martin, 41-7
2. Lafayette Christian (3-0) beat Jesuit, 51-18
3. Warren Easton (2-1) lost to Edna Karr, 48-14
4. Neville (3-0) beat Huntington, 50-20
5. Westgate (3-0) beat Evangel Christian, 34-12
6. North DeSoto (2-1) beat Loyola Prep, 55-3
7. Teurlings Catholic (2-1) lost to St. Charles, 48-20
8. Lutcher (1-1) did not play
9. West Feliciana (2-1) beat McKinley, 30-28
10. Evangel Christian (1-2) lost to Westgate, 34-12
Others receiving votes: De La Salle (1-2) lost to St. Paul’s, 14-6, Leesville (2-1) beat Iowa, 30-13, Archbishop Shaw (1-2) beat Archbishop Rummel, 43-28, Cecilia (2-1) beat Northside, 45-0, Vandebilt Catholic (2-1) beat Belle Chasse, 16-7, Opelousas (2-1) beat Lake Charles Prep, 34-6, Huntington (2-1) lost to Neville, 50-20, Pearl River (2-1) lost to Pine, 48-0, Tioga (3-0) beat Pineville, 35-0.
Class 3A
1. University (2-1) beat Catholic-Baton Rouge, 31-30
2. St. James (2-1) beat Thibodaux, 24-14
3. E.D. White (3-0) beat Assumption, 41-13
4. Sterlington (2-1) beat Oak Grove, 42-35 (OT)
5. Madison Prep (2-1) beat Scotlandville, 35-6
6. Union Parish (1-2) lost to Captain Shreve, 34-20
7. John F. Kennedy (2-1) lost to St. Amant, 20-14
8. St. Louis (2-1) lost to Vidor, TX, 21-17
9. Lake Charles Prep (1-2) lost to Opelousas, 34-6
10. Iowa (1-2) lost Leesville, 30-13
Others receiving votes: Jena (3-0) beat St. Frederick, 30-0, Parkview Baptist (2-1) beat Brusly, 27-0, Amite (1-1) did not play, Bogalusa (2-1) beat Salmen, 39-20, Carroll (3-0) beat Southwood, 38-16, Iota (2-1) beat Crowley, 52-7.
Class 2A
1. Calvary Baptist (3-0) beat C.E. Byrd, 42-21
2. St. Charles (3-0) beat Teurlings Catholic, 48-20
3. Newman (3-0) beat Benton, 37-27
4. Oak Grove (1-2) lost to Sterlington, 42-35 (OT)
5. Notre Dame (2-1) beat Comeaux, 41-12
6. Dunham (2-1) beat M.L. King Charter, 57-20
7. Many (2-1) beat Haughton, 45-42 (2OT)
8. Episcopal-Baton Rouge (2-1) beat Country Day, 35-0
9. Loreauville (2-1) lost to Vermilion Catholic, 27-21
10. Northlake Christian (3-0) beat Varnado, 41-0
Others receiving votes: Mangham (0-3) lost to Caldwell Parish, 40-28, Rosepine (1-2) lost to Kinder, 34-0, East Feliciana (1-2) lost to Kentwood, 39-6, South Plaquemines (1-2) lost to Jewel Sumner, 26-18, Ascension Episcopal (2-1) beat Patterson, 40-6, Catholic-New Iberia (2-1) beat Erath, 25-23, Grand Lake (2-1) beat Pickering, 47-0, Oakdale (3-0) beat Ville Platte, 25-20.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (3-0) beat Mansfield, 31-6
2. Kentwood (3-0) beat East Feliciana, 39-6
3. Vermilion Catholic (3-0) beat Loreauville, 27-21
4. Southern Lab (1-1) did not play
5. Homer (2-1) beat General Trass, 55-38
6. St. Martin’s (3-0) beat Riverdale, 58-28
7. Riverside Academy (2-1) beat Central Catholic, 43-0
8. Haynesville (3-0) beat Junction City, AR, 51-20
9. Ascension Catholic (3-0) beat Archbishop Hannan, 42-16
10. St. Frederick (1-2) lost to Jena, 30-0
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s (3-0) beat Menard, 26-13, Glenbrook Academy (3-0) beat Delta Charter, 55-32, Logansport (2-1) beat Peabody, 34-6.