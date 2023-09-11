Class 5A-4A
1, Zachary (1-0): It will be interesting to see how the Broncos respond against St. Augustine after a planned game with John Curtis turned into open date last week.
2, Catholic (1-1): The Bears took one on the chin last week from Warren Easton and now they face U-High in one of the biggest Week 3 games. How will they respond?
3, Lutcher (1-1): Don’t overthink that Week 2 loss to St. Charles Catholic. The Class 4A Bulldogs still have one of the top defenses around which gives a young offense time to mature.
4, Dutchtown (2-0): The Griffins try to go 3-0 vs. northshore teams when they host Covington this week after wins over Ponchatoula and Northshore.
5, St. Amant (2-0): How good are the Gators? We may find out Thursday night when they host John F. Kennedy and its star WR James Evans.
6, Central (1-1): After a seven-point loss to De La Salle, the Wildcats found momentum and notched huge win over West Feliciana in Week 2.
7, Walker (1-1): Walker has split its games with northshore area teams Ponchatoula and Fontainebleau and face another in Mandeville this week.
8, St. Michael (2-0): Why the Warriors? Because they notched an impressive win over Brusly in their 6-4A opener last week.
9, Plaquemine (1-1) and McKinley (1-1): The Green Devils edged the Panthers in another pivotal 6-4A game last week. Anxious to see how these teams evolve.
On the outside looking in: Denham Springs, East Ascension, Istrouma, West Feliciana.
Class 3A and below
1, University (1-1): Class 5A Rummel rallied to beat the Cubs last week. Stay tuned to see how those lessons learned may apply vs. Catholic this week.
2, St. James (1-1): A close loss followed by a big win? That’s the story for the 3A Wildcats, who continue to look good with multiple new starters.
3, Madison Prep (1-1): The 3A Chargers claimed a gritty 13-12 win over 1A Southern Lab in a rivalry game last week and look to build on that success.
4, Southern Lab (1-1): Defense has been stellar for the Kittens so far and that loss to MPA may provide some direction for the next key offensive steps.
5, Dunham (1-1) and Parkview Baptist (1-1): Both sides now. The 2A Tigers bounced back from a Week 1 loss to 3A PBS and got a win over 5A Live Oak. Parkview, meanwhile, lost a close one on the road to Catholic-NI, perhaps getting a lesson in a loss.
7, Ascension Catholic (2-0): Some expected 1A Bulldogs might slip a bit after graduating a talented 2023 class. An experienced line and ATH Chad Elzy Jr. look awfully good so far.
8, Episcopal (1-1): Braeden George has emerged as one of Baton Rouge’s top running backs for the Class 2A Knights.
9, Port Allen (1-0-1): The 3A Pelicans gutted out a an important win over 3A Donaldsonville on the road a week after the tragic shooting halted their season opener.
10, East Feliciana (1-1): The Class 2A Tigers bounced back from a Week 1 loss with a nice win.
On the outside looking in: Albany, Donaldsonville, Slaughter Community Charter, Springfield, White Castle.