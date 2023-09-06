When Ryan Brown has the football, he takes his Woodlawn High coach, Marcus Randall, back about 30 years — to the bleachers at Glen Oaks games.
As a youngster, Randall was there to watch his older brother, Eric, play quarterback. But he also attended those games to see a receiver named Tim Brown, Ryan’s father. Tim starred as a short, quick slot receiver who embarrassed would-be tacklers in the open field.
Ryan plays the same way. If all goes right, he may be destined to a similar prep career as his father. But Tim hopes that his son will find more opportunities than he did to succeed at the collegiate level.
“We know if we can get the ball in (Ryan’s) hands,” Randall said, “he's going to do something electric with it. And that was the same thing that I saw growing up when I watched his dad play with my brother.”
A 5-foot-7 junior, Ryan lines up primarily in the slot for Woodlawn. Coaches give him jet sweeps and send him back to field punts and kickoffs. Their goal is to scheme him into space, matched up against either a safety or a linebacker, so he can use his quickness and agility to out-maneuver defenders.
“He's a playmaker,” Randall said. “A lot of people try to look at his size, but you can't really measure his heart, and his heart is big.”
So far, Ryan has only one scholarship offer, from Grambling. But Randall expects more schools to follow suit once he gets more opportunities to showcase his athleticism. His dad is there to guide him through the recruiting process.
“The main thing is just showing folks he's a good person,” Tim said, “and what he can add to a program, not only athletically but academically and being a leader on campus. Just letting him know, be patient with the recruiting thing. Folks are gonna come, and you just gotta put your best foot forward when they do come knocking.”
After graduating from Glen Oaks, Tim played football at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi. There, an ankle injury shook his confidence and took away his love for the game. Today, he wishes he had fought through the setback and found opportunities in football after junior college.
Now he’s teaching Ryan the nuances of playing receiver, especially at 5-foot-7. Ryan said he and his dad have worked on ways to beat man coverage at the line of scrimmage, find open holes in zone defenses and avoid taking unnecessary hits over the middle.
But more importantly, Tim’s stressing to his son the importance of battling adversity and hitting the books.
“I gotta lead in the classroom,” Ryan said. “I gotta have the highest GPA on the team since people look at me as one of the leaders. I can't just lead on the field.”
Ryan said he hopes he can help lead Woodlawn to a deep playoff run, rack up 1,000 all-purpose yards and pick up a few more scholarship offers — from any level of college ball.
“(Tim’s) really just keeping me focused on the game,” Ryan said, “because all the other stuff will come at the end of the day. He just wants me to choose somewhere not where I could just play ball, but a living environment — somewhere I could further my education and be good in life, not just football.”