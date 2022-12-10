There were big plays, defensive stops and turnovers.
But a decision made before the game about D’Wanye Winfield defined Lutcher’s 28-25 victory over North DeSoto in the Division II nonselect title game.
“In the playoffs, we watched (Winfield) destroy people with his legs,” North DeSoto coach Dennis Dunn said. “He hurt us with his arm. Obviously, I think a key to the game for us was turnovers. We had a chance to go up two scores in the third quarter and we fumbled, which was big.
"We came in wanting to stop (Winfield) from running the ball. We said, if you’re going to beat us, you’re going to have to throw it. They did.”
Winfield passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 130 yards and one TD while leading sixth-seeded Lutcher (14-1) to its ninth football title in the Division II final that opened Saturday’s action at the LHSAA Prep Classic in the Caesars Superdome.
“Our game plan never changes week to week,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “We come in prepared to do whatever the defense takes away from us.
“Because we ran the ball with Lunch (Winfield) so much in the playoffs, I think some people took that to mean he couldn’t throw it. We thought (North DeSoto) would sell out to watch the run. We were prepared. We had been winning with fastballs. Today, we hit the curve.”
With the win, Lutcher completed a River Parishes sweep, following two teams that won titles Friday. St. Charles Catholic (Division III select) and Division I Destrehan (Division I nonselect).
Winfield was the Bulldogs’ title-game MVP. He threw for 199 yards and two TDs to Tylin Johnson in the second half. Johnson finished with nine catches for 141 yards.
Hunter Addison, who had 16 tackles, was the title-game MVP for North DeSoto (12-2), which made its first title-game appearance.
North DeSoto freshman quarterback Luke Delafield completed 23 of 39 passes for 320 yards and 2 TDs, but he was intercepted four times.
Craydon Long tied a composite Prep Classic record with three interceptions for the Lutcher defense. Brock Louque recovered that crucial third-quarter fumble at the end of a 24-yard run by Jonathan Lewis.
The Griffins had already scored and were up 19-14. Instead of having first-and-goal at the LHS 6, the Bulldogs had the ball and seized control.
Then on fourth-and-4 Winfield tossed a 50-yard TD pass to Johnson. Long’s third interception gave Lutcher the ball again. Seven plays later, Winfield improvised on the play that was called and hit Johnson with a 25-yard TD pass that made it 28-19 with 3:18 to go in the game.
The Griffins started fast, using a 78-yard TD pass from Delafield to Christopher Falls to take a 7-0 lead on their first possession.
Long intercepted two Delafield passes in the opening half. The first one led to a Lutcher TD — a 25-yard TD pass from Winfield to Dameium Marcell tied the game at 7-7 with 2:02 to go in the first period.
A 22-yard TD pass from Delafield to running back Brian Banks gave North DeSoto a 13-7 lead with 10:55 remaining in the half.