When no one could remember the last time Woodlawn made it to the baseball playoffs, coach Jonathan Kohn put in some work.
A check of LHSAA archives provided the answer – the year was 2011. Many of the current Panther players were not even old enough to go to school back then.
Putting in work – along with the right plan – helped Woodlawn (16-15) do more than just make the playoffs. The 16th-seeded Panthers are set to host No. 17 Lafayette High (7-19) in a best-of-three games series that begins at 4 p.m. Thursday to open the LHSAA’s Division I select playoffs.
“This is my third year and last year we were 19-14 and did not make the playoffs,” Kohn said. “So, I decided to make our schedule stronger. With that, and the experience we have, this group has really grown and improved.
“They (Woodlawn players) know who Lafayette is and know we can’t take them lightly. Lafayette plays in maybe the toughest district in the state with Barbe, Sulphur and Sam Houston. They are better than a seven-win team.”
But just how good is Woodlawn? This three-game series is a key test for Kohn, a former Baker High and Southern standout, and his team. After starting the season 13-6, Woodlawn must break out of a 3-9 finish.
Kohn did not take a direct route to Woodlawn. The former SWAC Freshman of the Year as a pitcher moved to the Chicago suburbs to reach and launch his coaching after he completed his eligibility in 2005. When he returned in 2019, he came to Woodlawn and coached girls basketball. He took over the baseball program the following year.
Kenny James, a first baseman/pitcher, teams with P/utility player Scout Breaux (6-1) and pitching ace Ben Blake (6-3) to lead the team. Blake is set to get the start Thursday. Breaux, a transfer from St. Michael who sat out last season, is a top hitter.
“This really is a heck of an accomplishment for these guys,” Kohn said. “I’m so proud of them. There is more to do.”
Seeding by the numbers
Catholic High (32-2) in Division I select and Lutcher (23-6) of Division II nonselect are local/area teams that claimed top seeds. Both were LHSAA champions a year ago.
Ascension Catholic (second, Division IV select), Doyle (third, Division III nonselect), The Dunham School (fourth, Division III select), Live Oak (fifth, Division I nonselect), Parkview Baptist (fifth, Division III select) and Catholic-PC (Division IV select) and Family Christian (fifth, Division V select) were the other area teams seeded in the top five.