When 438 high school wrestlers converge on 10 mats set up at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales many things are possible. That is a key premise for the Louisiana Classic.
The 50th edition of the prestigious tourney was not business as usual for many competitors. Navigating a collection of mats from different schools that looked a bit like a patchwork quilt was just part of a vast story that unfolded Friday, the first day of the two-day tournament.
“Oh my God … it is such an honor to wrestle in this tournament,” Haughton sophomore Natalie Davis said. “It is so hard to get here. My school only brings people with winning records, so I was one win away last year.
“It is a little intimidating to walk into a place with all these mats. It reminds me a lot of the adidas Nationals I went to last summer. Only I did not know people there. This meet is a bunch of Louisiana wrestlers who are all fighting for the same thing … to be a meet champion.”
Davis, a nationally ranked girls competitor in club wrestling, is at the heart of the charge to get Louisiana to add girls wrestling as a separate division. In Friday’s early rounds, Davis recorded a pin in the 113-pound weight class, recording one pin before being eliminated.
Friday’s competition ended with quarterfinal matchups. Competition resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday. Semifinals are set for 11:15 a.m. and finals start at 3:30 p.m.
“The amount of people here surprised me,” said Brusly 160-pound competitor Beau Rabalais, another Classic newcomer. “I came in expecting a big tournament, and it is definitely that. It is lots of wrestlers and good sportsmanship, which I like.”
East Ascension coach Patrick Mahoney said he spent the last week trying to explain the atmosphere to his Classic newcomers. Once the meet began, he saw their wide-eyed expressions.
“Sometimes you have to experience it to understand,” Mahoney said. “We spent between three and a three-and-a-half hours doing seeding for this the other night.
“There are guys with maybe two losses all year who are seeded sixth or seventh. The competition is so tough. I’m not sure it could get any better than this for the 50th year.”
Mahoney pointed to the awards table where the sweatshirts the champions will receive are already folded and in place.
“This is about competition and tradition,” Mahoney added. “Those sweatshirts don’t change. I have some from guys who competed for me years ago when it was the Lee Invitational. That why this is the one meet all the old wrestlers come back to see.”
One of the “old wrestlers” on hand watching Friday was tourney sponsor Dr. Kevin Riche of the Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic. Riche won the 119-pound title in 1992 for Catholic High when the tourney was the Lee Invitational.
Riche went on to wrestle at Colorado-based Adams State College and was a Catholic assistant at one point. He liked what he saw Friday.
“I was lucky enough to win this tournament,” Riche said. “I still love everything about it (wrestling).
“Back when I wrestled, we did more basic moves with basic counters … maybe one or two options. Now there is more versatility. The ways these kids can get in a crazy situation and then get out of a bind is what I am so impressed with.”