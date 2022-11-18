Zachary High continued to work its late-game magic against West Monroe in Friday night’s nonselect Division I playoff game.
The fifth-seeded Broncos trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, then rallied with three touchdowns to defeat the visiting Rebels 20-10.
The win marked the fourth time in six years that Zachary (9-2) has knocked West Monroe out of the playoffs.
For three quarters, West Monroe (8-3) dictated play with its ball-control offense. For the game, the Rebels ran 67 plays while the Broncos only had 43 snaps.
But in the fourth quarter, Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein got Zachary going with a 35-yard touchdown run, then threw TD passes of 81 and 28 yards.
How it was won
Trailing 10-0 with time running out in the third quarter, Zachary got a boost from its defense. Linebacker Kam Peterson threw Noah Norman for a 5-yard loss on fourth down at the Zachary 37-yard line, and the Broncos offense responded with touchdowns on its next three possessions.
The first score came on a quarterback draw by Holstein, a 35-yard keeper on third-and-10. After the Broncos defense forced a punt at midfield, Holstein took advantage of a busted coverage, finding Tyson George for a 78-yard TD to give Zachary its first lead, 13-10.
Tylon Williams finished the scoring when he turned a screen pass into a 28-yard touchdown.
Player of the game
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein: The Broncos offense sputtered for three quarters but came to life in the fourth. After his weaving 35-yard run pulled the Broncos to within four points, 10-6, Holstein used his arm to complete the comeback. On the next series, he spotted George 15 yards in the clear on the left sideline and lofted an easy pass on the 78-yard play. For the game, Holstein had 61 yards rushing and completed 11 of 21 passes for 198 yards.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “Kam Peterson made a big play and gave us the spark we needed. We’ve played (West Monroe) a lot over the years. The last few we’ve beat them, and there was some complaining about the referees and everything else. I certainly was proud of our guys (tonight). We dealt with adversity all night long. We played terrible and had a bunch of calls that didn’t go our way, but you’re not going to see our guys dwell on that.”
West Monroe coach Jerry Arledge: “This bunch of kids, you talk about 'Lay it on the line' ... when you look at Zachary across the way, when you look at the size and athleticism of the guys they put on the field, it's unreal. To even be ahead of them at the half is truly a tribute to our kids.”
Notable
The first half was dominated by West Monroe’s 19-play, 67-yard drive. It lasted more than nine minutes and led to the only score of the half, Kareem El-Giar’s 37-yard field goal.
Noah Norman led West Monroe with 129 yards and a touchdown on 29 rushes.
Williams had a 70-yard punt return called back by a holding penalty in the first quarter.