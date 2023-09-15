Zachary’s defense stepped up in the second half as the Broncos won a heavyweight battle with St. Augustine, 17-7, at Zachary.
Linebacker Stetson Bell got Zachary (2-0) going with a strip-sack early in the third quarter. Hudson Spangler, one of two Zachary quarterbacks to see action, came off the bench to direct the offense.
Kellen Conachen’s 20-yard field goal with less than five minutes to play gave Zachary a two-score lead.
St. Augustine’s Dawson Simmons threw for 145 of his 209 yards in the first half. He led the Purple Knights on a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to open the game, but it was all the points they would muster.
How it was won
After getting pushed around in the first half, Zachary’s defense held St. Augustine to 68 yards in the second half.
The momentum changed early in the second half when Bell sacked Simmons after the Purple Knights had moved to the Zachary 30. Ryan Ward returned the fumble 36 yards, and even though the Broncos missed a short field goal, momentum had changed.
Spangler entered on Zachary’s next series, completing a 45-yard pass to Tyson George before a 40-yard touchdown connection with D.J. Franklin.
Spangler directed a seven-minute drive to start the fourth quarter, leading to Conachen’s 20-yard field goal. It left time for a last-gasp drive by St. Augustine, which ended at the Zachary 23.
Player of the game
Hudson Spangler, Zachary: The quarterback entered the game with 2:25 left in the third quarter. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 117 yards.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: "I like the guts that we showed. We talked for two weeks about getting off the field on third down. We didn’t do a great job of that tonight, but we did enough."
Brewerton on Spangler and starting quarterback Caleb Gonzalez: "That’s why both of those guys have shared a lot of time, and will continue to do that. We feel like they can bring different things to the table. I thought the spark (Spangler) gave us when he came in was much needed."
Spangler: "The O-line was pushing all night, creating big holes. When I got in, they sealed the edge and I hit D.J. down the field for the touchdown. It felt good, but we knew we couldn’t let up. (St. Augustine) is a team that can put points on the board fast."
Notable
• Zachary hurt itself with penalties in the first half. The Broncos had St. Augustine stopped on its opening drive, but a roughing the passer penalty gave the Knights a first down at midfield. Seven plays later, St. Augustine scored to take a 7-0 lead. The Broncos also were hit with pass interference in their own end zone, an illegal block after an interception and catch inference on a punt.
• St. Augustine held the ball for 16 minutes in the first half and outgained Zachary 209 yards to 112. The Knights drove into the Zachary red zone four times but came away with only one touchdown. Zachary forced a missed field goal and held St. Augustine on downs twice.