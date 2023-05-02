When Drew Silman made an impressive 35-foot putt on the final hole there was more applause than he expected. Soon, the Zachary High senior knew why.
“When I made the putt, it was actually for the win, but I didn’t know it at the time,” Silman said. “My team and other guys from here (Baton Rouge) were jumping around all excited. That was cool.”
But no cooler than Silman, who bounced back from triple bogey on the 17th hole to make that championship-winning putt in No. 18 at the LHSAA Division I boys golf tourney played at Carencro’s The Farm d’Allie on Tuesday.
Silman was consistent — shooting identical 2-under-par scores of 70 in each round to finish with a two-day tally of 140, just one shot ahead of first-round leader Carter Schmitt of Catholic and Sulpur’s Landon East.
The Covenant (Ga.) College signee carded seven birdies the first day and six the second day. Shreveport’s C.E. Byrd won the Division I team title for the sixth time in eight years with the low score of 593, followed by Benton (596) and Catholic High (602). Catholic’s David Marsh finished at 149, tying for 10th.
“Normally, I don’t putt that well, but in this tournament it was one of the things that saved me,” Silman said, while crediting his ZHS coaches Kenny Langlois and Johnny Nagle for their support. “I am so happy my high school career ended this way.”
Macias places second
St. Martin’s Morgan Guepet won the Division II girls title for the third straight year. Episcopal’s Sophia Macias charged into second place by shooting the day’s best round — a 4-under 70 at Youngsville’s Les vieux Chenes.
Ursuline won the team title with a 332. Episcopal was fourth at 353. Guepet shot a 5-under 69 on Monday and added a 73 Tuesday to finish at 142 — five shots better than Macias at 147.
Ascension Christian’s Payten Flynn (fifth, 158) and University’s Sophia Crespo (10th, 184) also cracked the top 10.
Other boys divisions
Like Catholic, The Dunham School had a third-place team finish. The Tigers had a two-day score of 648 at the Division III tourney held at New Iberia’s Cane Row Golf Club.
Nationally ranked Ascension Episcopal won the team title with the LHSAA golf tourneys' low team score of 567. Dunham’s Brooks Thornton finished fifth at 152.
Brusly’s Mason Comeaux carded a 148 score to finish in a tie for 10th at the Division II tourney held at The Wetlands Golf Course in Lafayette.
Ascension Christian’s Carter Evans was ninth at 152, thanks to an even-par 70 on Tuesday at the Division IV tourney held at Bayou Bend Country Club in Crowley. Ascension Catholic’s Patrick Cancienne (153) was one shot back in 10th place.