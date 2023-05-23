Amanda Woosley offered a blunt yet glowing assessment of Jaydan Jackson’s senior year.
“From June, when we were waiting for her to have surgery to now … this is storybook stuff,” Woosley said.
Surgery to repair a torn labrum sidelined Jackson for months. Could the Zachary High star excel in track and powerlifting after being an Athlete of the Year finalist in 2022?
The answer is yes.
The UL track and field signee did it in record-setting fashion and is The Advocate’s Girls Athlete of the Year for 2023.
“There were times when it was hard,” Jackson said. “I was still having complications with my shoulder. Some meets it hurt. It seemed like there was always something.
“At the state track meet I sat down and thought about it. I was determined to go out with a bang. I would do whatever it took to help my team win.”
Jackson won the shot put and the discus to help the Broncos gain a share of the Class 5A title with District 4-5A rival Scotlandville. She posted the state’s top marks in both the shot put (44 feet, 1½ inches) and discus (148-4). Jackson also won the Division I indoor shot put less than two months after being cleared to practice.
Woosley, Zachary’s throws coach, had Jackson watch video of her junior season in the fall. They found ways to improve her technique. Two weeks after being medically cleared, Jackson placed first in a January indoor meet.
Powerlifting season also ramped up in January. By March, Jackson was in record-setting form at the LHSAA meet. She won the 165-pound weight class and was again the top lifter in the upper platform in Division I.
Jackson missed a 500-pound deadlift, but her 475 lift was 130 pounds better than the No. 2 competitor. Only the over 220 winner had a higher overall lift.
Asked about a Star of Stars honor she added, “Not many people get this twice … God is good to me.”