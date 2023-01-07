FRISCO, Texas — Lindsey Scott Jr., the former Zachary High quarterback who made stops at four colleges before landing at Incarnate Word for his seventh and final season, won the Walter Payton Award on Saturday, given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Scott beat out Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat and Monmouth running baack Jaden Shirden for the honor.
Scott finished the season with 71 touchdowns — 60 passing and 11 rushing. He completed 70.9% of his passes for 4,686 yards, and his 60 TDs passing tied Joe Burrow for the most in a single season in Division I.
Scott rushed for 712 yards as well and led the Cardinals to their deepest playoff run ever. UIW bowed out in the semifinals with a 35-32 loss at No. 3 North Dakota State.
Scott signed with LSU in 2016, then transferred to East Mississippi Community College, Missouri and Nicholls State before landing at UIW.