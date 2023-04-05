Even a poor warmup couldn’t slow down Zachary distance runner Rhen Langley at Episcopal High’s Jostens Relays.
Already the owner of the state’s fastest time this season in the 1,600-meter run, Langley ran a state-best time in the 800 on Thursday. His time of 1 minute, 52.25 seconds also broke the Episcopal stadium record set in 1980, more than twice as old as Langley.
Langley’s record run highlighted a busy meet that featured two other stadium records, as well as team wins by Catholic High in the boys competition and St. Joseph’s for the girls.
“I did a bad job of managing my team before the race,” said Langley, who set a personal record but wanted to break 1:50. “The first lap I wanted to run :53 and I came in at :55 so, knowing I’m probably not going to run a negative split, I decided to just give it my all.”
Catholic High’s Winston DeCuir was second at 1:53.13, a mark that set a Bears’ school record. It was also below the previous record of 1:54.40 set by Oil Patch’s Charles Drousselle in 1980.
Catholic won six events, three each on the track and in the field, as it rolled up 177 points. Zachary (97) and Dutchtown (87) were the closest challengers.
“We had a lot of season bests, a lot of PRs, and that’s what you hope to have happen at this time of year,” Catholic coach Sean Brady said. “We’re in the championship portion of our season and this is what you expect. We’re trending in the right direction and I’m pleased, not just with the results, but how the kids have taken to the process.”
Among the notable results for Catholic was James Archer’s winning time of 37.99 in the 300 hurdles, his first mark under 38 this season.
In the girls’ competition, Episcopal trailed St. Joseph’s be three points before the final two events. The Redstickers got a record-breaking performance from Elise Brown in the 3,200 and finished third in the 4x400 to secure the team win.
St. Joseph’s finished with 123 points while Episcopal had 116.
Brown did her part by winning the 3,200 with a time of 11:10.35, a mark that blew past the previous stadium record of 11:21.80 set by Woodlawn’s Aubrey Phillips in 2004. Brown’s time is the state’s third best of the season.
“It was close to what I wanted,” Brown said of her race. “I slowed up in the third lap, but I’m really happy with how I ran. I wanted to lead and push myself out of my comfort zone.”
St. Joseph’s had four wins, including a first from Michelle Daigle in the 800 (2:20.19) and Avery Landry in the javelin (101 feet, 6 inches).
The Zachary girls, who were third in the meet with 94 points, broke a 1-year-old stadium record with a winning time of 47.83 in the 4x100.