Baton Rouge will host a FIFA-sanctioned soccer match between the Honduras and Barbados national teams at 8 p.m. Sunday at BREC’s Olympia Stadium. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The match will serve as a tune-up for Honduras, which will compete in the Gold Cup that begins the following weekend. Honduras will face Mexico in its first match of the event June 25 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
James Vilas, the president of the Baton Rouge Capitals Soccer Foundation, said his organization partnered with the city to bring the match to Baton Rouge. He credited the strong Honduran presence in south Louisiana as a factor in the event landing here.
Pre-sale tickets cost $70 apiece and can be purchased during business hours at Los Álvarez Exxpress Latin Restaurant at 850 Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge and at Prestige of Baton Rouge used car dealership at 155 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Tickets also will be on sale starting at 11 a.m. Saturday during an adult soccer tournament at Hartley/Vey Sports Park at 2615 Oak Villa Blvd.
Tickets at the gate Sunday will cost $80.