Howard Carter’s phone buzzed one chilly, late November day with a call from Qatar.
His son, Cameron Carter-Vickers, is a reserve defenseman on the U.S. men’s national soccer team. He spoke from the other line after the American squad let a win over Wales slip away in its World Cup opener.
The U.S. men held a 1-0 lead for most of the game until they conceded a penalty kick to the Welsh, who took advantage of the miscue and notched the equalizer in the 82nd minute. Cameron watched from the sideline as the match ended in a draw.
“Y’all let one get away,” Howard said from Baton Rouge.
“I know,” a frustrated Cameron replied. “We outplayed them the whole game.”
Cameron is a third-generation, high-level athlete. His father is Howard “Hi-C” Carter, a former Redemptorist High School star and the third-leading scorer in LSU men’s basketball history. He helped lead the Tigers to a Final Four in 1981, then embarked on a nine-year professional hoops career.
Howard’s father, Howard Sr., played on Southern’s offensive line in the early 1960s. His uncle, Michael, was a running back and the first Black student to play football at Glen Oaks High School.
And Cameron, 24, helps represent American soccer’s new generation. The national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, forcing USA Soccer to reset. It hired a new manager. It swapped out its old German influence for some new English flavor. And it brought in a crop of young talent.
This team is the second-youngest team in the 32-team field in Qatar. Four players on the national team were either born or raised in England, like Cameron. He was born and raised in Essex.
The Americans can advance past the group stage Tuesday afternoon with a victory over Iran. A win vaults the national team ahead of schedule in its rebuild. A loss or draw sends it home after only a week in Qatar.
“I’m a former athlete, so I’m gonna think positively,” Howard said. “Yeah, I think they’re gonna win. But it won’t be no easy game, I can tell you that now.”
For Howard, a typical week begins Sunday with a phone call to Cameron. Before the two spoke on the Sunday before the Iran match, he guzzled a coffee, got in a morning workout and slipped on his son’s club jersey, a green shirt with a logo on the left breast and Cameron’s last name, Carter-Vickers, across the back.
Howard will watch the match against Iran from his home in Baton Rouge, where he’s lived for the past 20 years after returning from playing basketball overseas. He now works as a tax assessor for East Baton Rouge Parish.
While playing basketball in Greece, Howard met Geraldine Vickers, a native of England. Not long after, in 1997, Cameron was born in Essex as the sun set on Howard’s hoops career.
So he moved back to the states, but Cameron stayed in England with his mother. The father and son spent summers together, alternating between Baton Rouge and Essex.
Cameron quickly took a liking to basketball, track and soccer. He and Howard would kick a ball back-and-forth, then Cameron would grab his cricket bat or jump in a swimming pool.
“I think his energy level, his motor, is what made him,” Howard said. “And he hated to lose. If you beat him, he wanted to play you again and again until he wins. I always tell him, 'Don’t ever let nobody outwork you.' ”
Cameron was playing soccer for his grammar school in Essex when a scout from the English club Tottenham Hotspur invited him to the club’s developmental academy. Cameron enrolled around age 9. He was adept enough to play with the older kids.
“He wanted to play the sport that brought him the most attention and recognition,” Howard said, “so he chose futbol, soccer.”
A few years later, Tottenham’s under-16 team flew to Florida for a tournament at IMG Academy. There, U.S. National Team scouts spotted Cameron. After learning that his father was American, they asked whether he was interested in becoming a U.S. citizen.
He did and joined the national team. He played for the under-18 squad, and then for the under-20 group that reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2017. With a strong camp performance five years later, Cameron earned a spot on the Qatar team.
“It’s a blessing,” Howard said. “I’m happy for him, whenever you see your children succeed. I’m thrilled for him.”