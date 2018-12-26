9. Seahawks (9-6) — Funny how quickly we’ve moved on from bad Week 15 loss 10. Cowboys (9-6) — Don’t need to play hard in Week 17, but Jerry says they will 11. Steelers (8-6-1) — Fake punt was worse than JuJu’s fumble, it turns out 12. Colts (9-6) — Remember: They were 1-5 with losses to Bengals and Jets 13. Vikings (8-6-1) — Dalvin Cook gets shot at redemption vs. Bears 14. Titans (9-6) — Likely have to win with ball-control offense in Week 17 showdown 15. Eagles (8-7) — Nick Foles has one of the strangest but strongest legacies with team

Pro Football Weekly's Week 17 power rankings

Pro Football Weekly’s Power Rankings are updated every Tuesday during the NFL’s regular season and are intended to rank teams based on their talent and performance to date. Rankings will change each week because of personnel changes, injuries and per…

