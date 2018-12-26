9. Seahawks (9-6) — Funny how quickly we’ve moved on from bad Week 15 loss 10. Cowboys (9-6) — Don’t need to play hard in Week 17, but Jerry says they will 11. Steelers (8-6-1) — Fake punt was worse than JuJu’s fumble, it turns out 12. Colts (9-6) — Remember: They were 1-5 with losses to Bengals and Jets 13. Vikings (8-6-1) — Dalvin Cook gets shot at redemption vs. Bears 14. Titans (9-6) — Likely have to win with ball-control offense in Week 17 showdown 15. Eagles (8-7) — Nick Foles has one of the strangest but strongest legacies with team