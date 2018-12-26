Rank / Team / 2018 Record / The Skinny 1. Saints (13-2) — Could be long time until Marshon Lattimore struggles like that again 2. Rams (12-3) — More two-TE sets seemed to really help up front last week 3. Chiefs (11-4) — Defensive gameplan vs. Seattle was confusing at best 4. Bears (11-4) — Win at San Fran means they’ll go for it in Week 17 5. Chargers (11-4) — That Ravens loss really was massive with Chiefs losing 6. Patriots (10-5) — Tom Brady’s knee isn’t only issue, but earning bye would be big 7. Texans (10-5) — Deshaun Watson’s heroics buried by late collapse on defense 8. Ravens (9-6) — You have to completely redo your defensive gameplan for them

Pro Football Weekly's Week 17 power rankings

Pro Football Weekly’s Power Rankings are updated every Tuesday during the NFL’s regular season and are intended to rank teams based on their talent and performance to date. Rankings will change each week because of personnel changes, injuries and per…

