Rank / Team / 2018 Record / The Skinny 1. Saints (13-2) — Could be long time until Marshon Lattimore struggles like that again 2. Rams (12-3) — More two-TE sets seemed to really help up front last week 3. Chiefs (11-4) — Defensive gameplan vs. Seattle was confusing at best 4. Bears (11-4) — Win at San Fran means they’ll go for it in Week 17 5. Chargers (11-4) — That Ravens loss really was massive with Chiefs losing 6. Patriots (10-5) — Tom Brady’s knee isn’t only issue, but earning bye would be big 7. Texans (10-5) — Deshaun Watson’s heroics buried by late collapse on defense 8. Ravens (9-6) — You have to completely redo your defensive gameplan for them