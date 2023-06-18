UPDATE: The soccer match scheduled for Sunday night between the Honduras and Barbados teams has been canceled, Baton Rouge officials said.
The game had been slated for 8 p.m. Sunday at BREC's Olympia stadium.
"Unfortunately, the Baton Rouge Capitals Soccer Foundation announced this morning the game between the national teams of Honduras and Barbados has been canceled," Mark Armstrong, spokesperson for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, said.
Armstrong said the teams had practiced on Saturday and made the decision to cancel, because of inadequate field conditions.
“It shows you how hard these soccer foundations work to make games like this happen," Armstrong said. "It’s too bad, but it was 'almost', so that bodes well for the future.”