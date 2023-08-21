The Kenner Stop of the Road to Junior Gold event proved to be a success with 111 entries from at least four states Saturday at the recently renamed Bowlero Center.
The U18 girls division looked much like the recent match game finals in Houma and possibly a preview of the Labor Day Weekend here in Baton Rouge for the Capital City Strikeout.
This time Sydney Lee of Prairieville captured the final game of what was a four-person eliminator set of games, defeating match-game winner Jordan Wingerter, 187-174, to win the $250 first prize. Wingerter won $125 in scholarship money. Molly Milligan of Baton Rouge was third and Olivia Bares of River Ridge the fourth finalist.
The tournament was held on a 35-foot sport pattern.
On the boys U18 side, Garrett Nelson of Lucedale, Mississippi was the eliminator survivor earning $500. He defeated Jonathan Cho of Kenner 178-175. Cho earned $250. Sam Vollenweider of Metairie earned $150 for third.
In the U15 girls, Addison Tran rolled 164 to win $250 in scholarship money. She is from Harvey.
The tournament will be in Gautier, Mississippi, in September and will travel to centers in Alabama and Pensacola before returning to Bowlero in Kenner in February.
PBA on Fox Sports
Last week the PBA and Fox Sports announced a two-year extension of their television agreement, and that is a good thing. An original four-year deal and one-year extension was set to expire after September’s coverage of the PBA league.
But now the 2024 and 2025 seasons are set for Fox and that coverage hasn’t really been topped since the days of ABC coverage that ended in 1997. The graphics, the hours of coverage and just the care by Fox of the tour is obvious and has pushed the PBA tour forward.
The new contract will feature 30 televised shows with eight two-hour windows on big Fox Sports and 22 two-hour shots on FS1. You can expect the five majors to dominate the shows on big Fox.
While over-the-air television coverage has focused on majors and the specialty events this past year, is appears that the rank-and-file regular tournaments have also found their niche by streaming on BOWL TV.
So, this is really a good fit and it is on a network that is heavily invested in other sports like soccer, college, Major League Baseball, NFL and NASCAR, etc. That Fox Sports wants the PBA as part of their inventory says a lot of what they think and how beneficial bowling has been for the owners and the network.
The PBA League will begin on FS1 for four broadcasts, Sept. 24-27.
All Star Monday Nights
In Baton Rouge, the final weekly Monday night events have been rolled and the money awarded to the winners.
In the July 10 Scotch Doubles, Jacob Garretson and Gregory Snee rolled 1,494 to win the $412 top prize, while Moi and Nathan Nguyen were second at 1,470 for $320. Landon Macaluso and Jared Adams score of 1,461 earned $240.
In the July 17 No-Tap, Mike Phillis won $206 for an 1,177 with Derek Michael at 1,148 earning $165. The July 24 No-Tap Doubles saw Snee and Nathan Nguyen win $454 for first with 1,893. Finally in the Aug. 7 No-Tap Eliminator finally, Robert Albrecht survived the night, winning $313 with Jacob Dupre taking second for $25.
We’ll recap the Capital City Strikeout when we join you on Sept. 5. Good luck and good bowling!
Honor Roll
For August 4-17, 2023
TOP HOUSE LEADERS
Men
Premier Lanes
James Deliphose 753 (259); Roderick Lathers 731 (280); Jerry Colwart, Jr., 712 (247); Chris Speaks 699 (244); Matt Spurgeon 693 (241); Matt Campbell 681 (228); Jason Anderson 678 (261); Landon Lambert 664 (235); Kris Olivia 661 (237); Don Ladd 661 (245); Jeremy Freeman 660 (238); Mathew Davis 659 (245); Tim Boetget 658 (231); Blaze Hernandez 658 (257); Joey Geromini 656 (225)
Women
Premier Lanes
Bailee Chapman 613 (224); Karen Beam 593 (236); Kelly Schmidt 593 (224); Jamie Johnson 549 (200); Gina Ragusa 521 (212); Cathy Johnson 515 (193); Kathy Jones 507 (189); Coye Melancon 506 (190); Emily Spurgeon 504 (179).
Youth Leagues
U18-13
Preston West 681 (256); Braiden Torres 614 (222); Anthony Authement 553 (227); Sydney Lee 553 (192); Jordan Wingerter 522 (200); Ashtyn Yoches 518 (180); Rylee Metcalf 512 (223); Addison Legendre 496 (173); Parker Blanchard 467 (164)
U12
Rhylee Mumphrey 486 (200); Riley Freeman 443 (168); Kinley Whittington 427 (173); Sammy Livingston 354 (125)