For years, winning the state youth Match Games championship and whatever Baton Rouge tournament was held over Labor Day weekend was an unofficial “summer double” for youth bowlers.
It was first the Mid-South event at Circle Bowl, the short-lived BR Singles event that followed and now it is the Capital City Strike Out at All Star Lanes, which was held for the 10th time in the last 12 years this past weekend.
Add Baton Rouge’s Jordan Wingerter to the list of those winning the “double” as she captured the girls U18 division Sunday in this year’s Strike Out.
Wingerter, who captured the Match Games in July in Houma, came all the way back through the elimination bracket of the double-elimination six-player finals to capture the title, but the road to this double didn’t look that promising during Saturday’s qualifying.
Struggling to make the top six to compete Sunday, Wingerter posted back-to-back 269s in the final games of the 8-game session, bowled on two different patterns, to qualify fourth with a 189.5 average. Gracie Dawson, who bowls for Denham Springs, was the only U18 girls bowler to average over 200 (201.6).
After five rounds of two-game matches, the finals came down to Wingerter and undefeated Caroline Engeron of Albany. You may remember Engeron was one of the top Louisiana bowlers in the big Storm Youth Championships in March in Baton Rouge.
Wingerter, who lost to Engeron earlier in round four, won the first of the final matches. In a winner-take-all two-game match, the St. Joseph’s Academy bowler won 419-379 for the title.
For Wingerter, it was her third title since July as she also won the RecruitUS Collegiate Bowling Showcase recently in Nashville, Tennessee.
Archbishop Chapelle members Alexandra Young and Olivia Bares finished third and fourth, respectively.
Wingerter won the top scholarship of $300, while Engeron gets $186.
In the boys U18 division, Slidell High School — which started its prep team a season ago — saw one of its bowlers, Hunter Mullen, go undefeated through four matches to win the title in a 428-394 win over Match Games winner Jacob Vangilder.
Mullen won a $676 scholarship prize, while Vangilder picked up $460.
Qualifying was led by local bowler Preston West, who averaged 241 for the eight games after finishing 279-279 in the last two games of the 8-game round. In all, 14 bowlers finished averaging over 200 on the shots from the Kegel Pattern Library.
In the U15 division, there was another wire-to-wire winner as Carter Santangelo — who will be on John Curtis’ new bowling team in 2024 — captured the title and the $350 scholarship over Aiden Jones (Creole Lanes). The U12 division went the distance with two extremely close final matches with Evan McGloster of Jackson, Mississippi, winning over Evan Morrison of Creole Lanes. McGloster was a winner earlier in the Road 2 Junior Gold event in Kenner.
Congrats to everyone on another great event and again showing off the future of bowling with these talented young stars.
SYC returns
The sites for the 2024 Storm Youth Championships were announced late last week, and the tournament again will stop in Louisiana at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. This time it will be in November as the final stop of the SYC season.
I have to say this is a big get for Baton Rouge to host this event for a second time with so many cities wanting to host these major bowling events for youth.
Finally, we will be back with you on Sept 19. Before we go, I’m very proud to say this marks 30 years of writing about this sport for The Advocate. As always, good luck and good bowling.
Top house leaders
Men
All Star Lanes
Brian Yoches 762 (300); Troy Cedotal 761 (264); Allen Cope 760 (277); Gregory Snee 750 (254); Juan Coston Jr. 750 (278); Ian Widdick 742 (268); Frederic Taylor 742 (257); Robert Blackwell 738 (257), 724; Cedric Taylor 736 (267); Justin Davis 733 (265); Leroy Taylor 731 (279); Larry Dents 725 (247); Wilton Robinson 724 (264); Jason Giamanco 724 (258); Cedric Gibson 719 (280); Darren Broussard 719 (257)
Premier Lanes
Russell Owens 752 (270); David Michel 745 (277); Lance Hymel 727 (258); Eli Jones 719 (279); Whitney Ledet 711 (257); Ricky Moran Jr. 702 (280); Harry Kaywood 699 (255); David Berg Jr 690 (264); John Montgomery 686 (259); Chris Speaks 686 (248); Brian Moore 681 (279); Jason Anderson 679 (246); Yosef Mamo 677 (237); Billy Metcalf 673 (269); Robbie Villenurve 671 (245)
Women
All Star Lanes
Alanna Coward 688 (255); Patsy Dew 687 (267), 639, 602; Cassandra LaCour 665 (263), 566; Felecia Baker 655 (249), 628, 604; Lakeya Smith Anthony 628 (277); Ki’Ara Smith 628 (254); Kierstyn Rush 607 (216); Andrea Fulson 603 (236), 578, 578; Bailee Chapman 591 (214), 578; Kristin Portier 587 (204); Rochelle Smith 579 (242); Cindy Kienlen 569 (216); Chris LaCroix 568 (201); Karen Lane 565 (209); Eva Courtney 564 (236)
Premier Lanes
Stephanie Graham 618 (247); Kelly Schmidt 584 (211); Jamie Johnson 558 (229); Karen Beam 546 (211); Bailee Chapman 539 (202); Emily Spurgeon 510 (211)
Youth Leagues
U18-13
Andre Hodge 702 (267); Preston West 691 (245); Austen Kirby 640 (232); Braiden Torres 635 (248); Sydney Lee 582 (222); Layla Legendre 572 (222); Addisyn Achord 564 (206); Eliot Douenias 555 (203); Justin Ohler 554 (202); Addison Legendre 536 (198); Jackson Dukes 525 (221); Collin Franklin 515 (189); Parker Blanchard 497 (218)
U12
Liam Guitreau 510 (202); Sammy Livingston 487 (209); Rhylee Mumphrey 457 (171); Logan Gilbert 406 (155)
Senior leagues
Men
Tim Toler 663 (257); Brian Von Gruben 636 (222); Jim Freyder 632 (233); Mike Ross 611 (236), 563; Robert Portier 580 (225), 554; Darrell Dupuy 578 (216); Bobby Hebert 577 (221); Jerry Deslatte 565 (202); Hayes Taylor 562 (210); Bobby McDonald 552 (194)
Women
Joan Corne 518 (178), 444; Wilhelmina Allen 502 (180), 482; Vicki Broussard 465 (175); Diane Smith 458 (174), 455; Patricia Bates 444 (161), 410; Debra Bolling 428 (160), 414; Charlene LeBlanc 421 (167), 419; Evelyn Williams 419 (150); Frankie Sambo 410 (171); Mary Kirkpatrick 406 (177)