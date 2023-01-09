When it comes to the 2023 high school bowling season in this part of the state, the Brother Martin boys and the Denham Springs girls will be linked together in more storylines than one.
The two teams are the reigning state champions. That will be important as the teams try to repeat as champions but for the Crusaders, a win in 2023 would probably go down as the most important title win to date in the history of state high school bowling, which crowned its first champion in 2005.
If Brother Martin secures the title this year, it would be an unprecedented fifth consecutive title, joining the past four contested in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. That’s another tie in to the Denham Springs girls who won the first four girls titles from 2005-08.
Brother Martin has won six titles in all including titles in 2015 and 2016. Of course, the 2020 season was ended prematurely with the pandemic. But when it comes to history, starting with the 2015 season, the Crusaders have not lost a playoff match conducted in a bowling center. The only playoff match they lost in that period was in 2017 on the specially installed lanes at the Raising Canes River Center in Baton Rouge.
Shaw may be their main threat in the New Orleans area, which will have 20 boys/coed teams taking part, according to reports. Shaw returns most of their lineup from last year, and it will be up to the Crusaders to do what they have done so often and that is replace the top average bowlers in its lineup.
In Baton Rouge, Catholic will be looking to find their next star bowlers after a season when it took Brother Martin to the final shots in the championship match in what might go down as one of the best finals. Dutchtown will be good on the boy’ side and there will be a lot of good boys teams looking to make their mark, and we will see how it plays out.
The Denham Springs girls have had some roster shakeup since their title, but they still have the talent that can help them repeat as champion. The Dutchtown girls roster is deep, and it wants to get to the final after a semifinal appearance a year ago. St. Joseph’s Academy, St. Amant should be in the battle in what might be more competitive girls districts, while in New Orleans, the teams to watch are probably the same — Chapelle and Academy of Our Lady.
Play begins in Baton Rouge at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at All Star Lanes with Denham Springs playing University High, while Madison Prep and Denham Springs, Woodlawn and St. Michael’s and Liberty and Catholic High will meet in boys openers. All Star will also host the annual high school invitational on Jan. 21 as we get a feel for the top teams this season.
Who will dominate and who will surprise? The quality of high school bowling continues to rise, and it is a great part now of the prep sports culture in our state.
Another title
Congratulations to Baton Rouge’s Randy Summers for winning his 15th title on the Senior All-Star Bowling Association tour this past weekend, winning the 70/60/50/50 age team event in Allen, Texas. I don’t think Randy will mind me saying he was the 70-year-old talent in the event.
Summers teamed with Jim Stephens, Royce Rusher and Brandon Moore. Stephens by the way has 42 titles.
Summers won his first SSABA title in 2004 at Bowl South lanes in Houma and his last win came in April in Plano, Texas, when he won the Masters competition there.
Spare notes
The Baton Rouge Open and Women’s tournament continues this weekend at All Star Lanes. The early leaders in the singles were Betty Simon in the women’s tourney at 751 with Stephanie Graham leading the open handicap singles with a 774.
The Southern Scratch Junior Bowling Association will make the first of two Louisiana appearances Saturday at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner. Bowlers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are expected on one of the stops of a 16-tournament schedule.
Back with you on Jan. 24. Until then, good luck and good bowling.