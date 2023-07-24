As has been the case for several years, bowlers from Louisiana took part in the Junior Gold Showcase event last week in Indianapolis.
It is a bit of an endurance test on sports shot conditions that are difficult at best, brutal at worst. But it brings together bowlers from all over the nation who have qualified through leagues and tournaments.
This area was really watching the U18 division, and the high school stars of 2023 came through with outstanding performances.
Ashtyn Yoches, part of the Dutchtown state championship team, not only advanced through 16 qualifying games but five games of the advancers round to get to the final advancers round with a 181.12 average for 26 games, finishing in 55th place from an original field of 588 bowlers.
Yoches is headed to Nebraska to bowl this fall.
State singles champion Sydney Lee, also of Dutchtown, reached the first-advancers round and averaged 182.90 to finish in 72nd place in the division. Emily Hymel also reached the first advancers round and finished with a 180.19 average for her 21 games. Hymel, a St. Amant bowler, prepares to head to Lincoln Memorial for her college career.
In the U20 division, which is held the week before the official junior gold competition, Joshua Green of Baton Rouge made it to the final advancers round in that division, finishing 39th with a 190.50 average.
Congrats to all who made the trip and to the bowlers having such great success.
Women’s USBC event
This year’s run of the 2023 USBC Women’s Championships in Las Vegas has come to an end, and here are some of the bowlers from Louisiana who had good performances.
Remember, in the women’s tournament, the names of the division represent various average groups.
In the Amethyst All-Events, Ponchatoula’s Annie Walls finished second with a nine-game total of 1,531 (549, 481, 501), while Bridget Joseph of Eunice tied for 16th with 1,467 total. In the Topaz All-Events, Toni Keller of Denham Springs finished 27th with a nine-game total of 1,317.
In Emerald Singles, Danielle Thomas of Arnaudville finished 17th with a 606 total, while Joseph had a good finish in Amethyst Singles, finishing 16th at 529. Also in that division, Melissa Moss of Leesville finished 24th at 520.
Susan Busby and Sheila Ford of Sulphur rolled 1,117 in Emerald Doubles to finish in seventh, while Nancy Marks and Dwanna Touchet of Scott finished 38th in Ruby Doubles with 1,144.
The USBC Open Championships in Reno concluded Monday, but with just a few shifts left, Kenner’s Justin Veitch — who was a member of the winning team in the top division last year — had another good event and is 16th in singles at 740 and averaged.229.78 over nine games to stand 23rd in all-events at 2,068.
It is now just about 20 months until the Open comes back to the Raising Canes River Center in Baton Rouge.
Youth scratch match games
One of the long-standing highlight events of youth bowling in the state is set for this weekend at Creole Lanes in Houma. It’s been around so long I have bowled in it; I have driven junior bowlers to the event; helped as tournament staff and at one point was tournament director. Glad it is still an important part of the youth schedule.
Back with you in two weeks. Until then, good luck and good bowling.