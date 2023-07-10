Lafayette bowlers went 1-2 in the scratch all-events of the Louisiana State Open Championships, which recently completed a three-week run at Four Seasons in Alexandria.
The all-events is a nine-game total from your first team events, and your doubles and singles and series in the tournament.
David Weimer put together a nine-game total of 2,081 to win the event, which is an average of 231.2. Weimer also was part of the doubles team with Sean Landry that was second in both handicap (1,479) and scratch (1,401) competitions.
Kelvin Smith took second with a 2,059 nine-game total, which averages out to another outstanding total of 228.8. Smith also was second in scratch singles with 716.
Lafayette’s Patricia Overton was third with a 779 in handicap singles while Wayne Mannie was fourth in scratch singles at 714. Brian Mumphrey of Baton Rouge was fifth at 686.
The complete results can be found on the Louisiana USBC Facebook page.
New Orleans event
The Greater New Orleans bowling association is going to have a fall tournament at AMF All-Star in Kenner with a $4,000 guaranteed prize for first place in the men’s division and $2,000 for women’s first place. There will be four-person teams, and singles and doubles competitions.
The event is set for five weekends starting Sept. 23-24.
The event also is open to bowlers outside of the association area, so it will be interesting to see how this one goes. Again, the information is available on the Greater Louisiana USBC Facebook page.
Southern Impact Bowling
The New Orleans group had a doubles tournament on Sunday at AMF All-Star and Temple Bourgeois, and Charles Noble won the $1,000 first prize with a score of 1,466. Juan Coston and Gregory Snee took second with a 1,453 to win $500, and Kenneth Keton and Sedric Withrow were third, earning $350 with a score of 1,447.
The group’s next major tournament comes in October with the Aaron Mercadel Singles Classic in Kenner, which has four divisions and pays off some four-figure first-place prizes.
Stacks of Cash
Three weeks of results are in for this summer’s Stacks of Cash events on Monday nights at All-Star Lanes and here are some of the winners:
In the first No-Tap event, Moi Nguyen won $191 for a 1,106 total, three better than Jacob Garretson ($150). Wendy Chapman won the women’s division (1,012, $92). Jacob Garretson had the best scratch score of 1,103 to win $130.
In the Baker doubles tournament, Gregory Snee and Mykel Holliman took first with 1,465, earning $390. Claude Booker and Asad Mohamed took second (1,456) for $290, and there was a $200 payout for Adrianna Williams and Daesha Chambers with 1,448 for third. Snee and Holliman added another $160 for winning the scratch competition as well.
In the Firecracker Tournament with four games and four different formats, Chad McCain was the best with 1,063 for a $195 top prize. Clyde Veil was second at 1,042 worth $150, and Roger Marquez took home third with 1,016 ($110). Bailee Chapman won the women’s event with 1,028 for $104, and McCain added another $90 for his scratch score of 1,031.
Junior Gold competition starts this week in Indianapolis, and several bowlers from South Louisiana will be making the trip. We wish them all the best and a lot of success on those difficult sport patterns.
We’ll be back with you on July 25 and until then, good luck and good bowling.
TOP HOUSE LEADERS
Men
All Star Lanes
Joey Estess 767 (267), 737; Joey Salpietra 759 (289); Ryan Dutsch 736 (275); Roderick Lathers 708 (279); John Williams 707 (246); Jason Giamanco 695 (249); Ben Abramsky 693 (289); Devin Legendre 691 (288); Clay Craighead 680 (232); Kevin Albarez 679 (277); Bryan Gentile 672 (244); Lamont Lacey 669 (243); Cedric Taylor 667 (237); Eugene Jackson 665 (236); Kendrick Weber 664 (248); Chris Theriot 664 (248)
Premier Lanes
Prentiss Stanley 703 (242); Robbie Villenurve 692 (245); Raymond Haggard 675 (268); Jason Anderson 670 (246); David Michel 669 (243); Billy Lagrange 667 (257); James Deliphose 659 (265); Ryan Wicker 655 (265); Harry Kaywood 648 (247); Steven Alford 647 (223); Landon Lambert 647 (266); Stuart Moss 646 (224); Jacob Duhon 640 (234)
Women
All Star Lanes
Adrianna Williams 708 (259); Barbara Baker 676 (257), 547; Emma Delatte 627 (235), 612; Tricia Wilkinson 610 (230); Amy Story 604 (228); Wendy Chapman 591 (212); Anna Eunice 567 (213), 540; Christine Dunaway 561 (215); Tuyen Franklin-Bui 557 (233); Cheryl Albarez 556 (199); Janice Hamilton 546 (206); Alanna Coward 545 (187); Danyn Terry 544 (193); Chris LaCroix 540 (183); Tonya Peyton 539 (193)
Premier Lanes
Sherri Pourciau 547 (193); Bailee Chapman 546 (207); Kim Cessna 531 (183); Kathy Jones 523 (181); Robbin Moss 511 (180)
Youth leagues
U18-13
Preston West 813 (300); Jordan Wingerter 616 (232); Braiden Torres 612 (224); Sydney Lee 593 (234); Emily Hymel 575 (214); Addisyn Achord 565 (210); Anthony Authement 562 (233); Andre Hodge 555 (209); Parker Blanchard 555 (190); Royce Wheat 545 (232); Luke Chapman 535 (181); Sammy Battaglia 519 (195); Kaedyn Mumphrey 504 (181); Addison Legendre 503 (179)
U12
Riley Freeman 464 (173); Jude Beachler 451 (159); Liam Guitreau 401 (155); Rylee Mumphrey 365 (129); Kinley Whittington 356 (151); Sammy Livingston 352 (137); Dylan Whittington 286 (126)
Senior Leagues
Men
Brien Stewart 657 (248), 607; Mike Ross 650 (245), 594, 591; Jerry Deslatte 644 (241), 631, 588; Darrell Dupuy 625 (219); Brian Von Gruben 613 (234), 607; Hugh Ramirez 606 (221); Loyd Hutchinson 605 (224); Dave LeBlanc 599 (214); Gary Zeringue 598 (214); Iry LeBeau 598 (235); Pete Palisi 593 (214); Vic Sages 592 (222); Earl Newman 591 (217); Louis Branch 590 (222); Al Babin 587 (213)
Women
Deborah Zeringue 535 (197), 526; Mary Phills 515 (183); Lena Soto 514 (186); Shirley Peterson 511 (192), 472, 450; Patricia Pates 490 (177); Wilhelmina Allen 487 (177), 486; Lana Girouard 478 (186); Claudette Leboeuf 477 (178), 475, 460; Kathy Cross 475 (171); Diane Smith 472 (180); Charlene LeBlanc 465 (191); Evelyn Williams 464 (176), 454, 451; Joan Corne 462 (170), 462; Shirley Tapps 454 (163); Kathleen Creel 449 (160)