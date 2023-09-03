Baton Rouge-based Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss won the Association of Volleyball Professionals Chicago Open, another professional beach volleyball tournament, on Sunday afternoon.
"Winning this one especially was very special," Nuss said via text Sunday afternoon. "We had so many family, friends, extended family and just overall support at this event."
Currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the U.S. and third in the world by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, there's a good chance the Louisiana duo will represent the U.S. next summer in the 2024 Olympics. The top two teams in the country will go to the Olympics.
Nuss said that the AVP Chicago Open win did not add to the team's Olympic-qualifying point total.
Nuss and Kloth have partnered since graduating from LSU in 2021. Nuss is originally from Metairie. Kloth is originally from South Dakota.