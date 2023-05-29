Here are a few notes and recent observations from me on the sport of bowling.
The oil pattern for the USBC Queen’s event was tough enough but when two lanes are allegedly the victims of a lane machine malfunction, then that event just becomes that much harder.
That’s what has been suggested on social media and at least one writer concerning the opening round of the event. Those bowlers that decided to express their opinion were fined by either USBC, the PWBA or both since the USBC is one of the primary sponsors/providers for the women’s tour.
I don’t know how much the results would have changed if lanes on two different pairs had been dressed correctly. No one at USBC has officially admitted that there was a problem, so you have to believe what you want to believe.
It all set up a television final on CBS Sports Network that saw bowlers tested to the max on conditions that were difficult at best when laid out properly.
Lindsay Boomershine won her first tournament on the tour and it was a major. She should be congratulated for that. It was her ability to make shots that won her the title, not necessarily the ability to throw strike after strike.
I came away from the TV show with a few thoughts and my first thought was that it’s a shame only three women’s bowling tour shows will be broadcast on over-the-air TV. The rest of the 2023 Tour finals will be streamed on Bowl TV.
The problem with only three shows, and not to take away from Emil Williams Jr., and the Bowl TV crew, is that there isn’t time or back-to-back shows to truly develop storylines for fans about the women that are competing. That’s a shame because other than a weekend in July, the PBA Tour is away from TV for a while and the women used to have that time.
But I also know from my media career that the way the PWBA offers a $60,000 first prize in the Queens is that USBC/PWBA supplements the purse of more than $200,000 and if CBS did all the tournaments, someone would be looking at a big six-figure tag to bring a television truck and crew in to do the work.
If you remember in 2017, when the Queens was at the River Center, CBS taped the finals of three other events that bowled to the finals in three other cities. Those cost savings can be passed on to the bowlers in purse money.
The women’s contract is nowhere close to the men’s contract. By the way, there was a slight uproar Sunday on social media when it was noticed that only $25,000 was added to the Senior Masters event in Las Vegas that bowls this week after more than $200,000 for the Masters and the Queens. It should be pointed out $25,000 was added to the Senior Queens so numbers are even on both sides.
Bowling announcers
Is it time to say that Dave Ryan has really become the prominent voice of bowling on TV in 2023. Not only has he carried the load on all the CBS broadcasts, but he has been featured more and more on FOX Sports broadcasts of the big tour. Rob Stone, who was and is considered Fox’s lead announcer for bowling, is so busy with football, basketball and soccer hosting, that bowling is beginning to take a back seat because of scheduling.
While Stone did call three of the majors, Ryan called the Masters, the World Championship, the Super Slam Cup and all the World Series of Bowling shows.
Now the best thing is that Ryan is a veteran announcer who knows the sport and works well with Randy Pedersen on the PBA side and Kelly Kulick and Carolyn Dorin-Ballard on the women’s side. Knowledgeable and smooth. That’s why bowling fans enjoy having him a part of their bowling telecasts.
Association meeting
The Greater Baton Rouge Bowling Association had its annual meeting Saturday and among other things, the Tournament of Champions will be held June 24-25 at All Star Lanes.
Also, there was some discussion about the association's Hall of Fame and the possibility that someday there might be a legend’s division or “old-timers” division that will honor some bowlers who have been overlooked and maybe forgotten from generations ago in this sport. Names are already being mentioned, and we will discuss this more down the road in a future column.
More with you on June 13. Until then, good luck and good bowling.