'Slinger' vs. 'The Professor': LSU's coordinators called plays freely in scrimmage; 'It was on today'
The 'Slinger' stacked his playbook against 'The Professor' in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said LSU's defense had a "dominant day" during LSU's closed scrimmage on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
Starting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has a "minor camp injury" and didn't play in the Tigers' first scrimmage of fall practice, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Saturday afternoon.
The Three Dog Night song “Never Been to Spain,” which was actually written by folk singer Hoyt Axton, doesn’t apply to Will Wade.
Former LSU punter Josh Growden has transferred to West Virginia, an official from the Mountaineers athletic department confirmed Friday afternoon.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was absent as LSU football returned to the practice field on Friday, Aug. 9.
LSU has added left-handed pitcher Brandon Kaminer to its 2020 roster, the school announced on Friday morning.
LSU walk-on lineman Michael Smith, who has recently been taking second team snaps at center, has been placed on scholarship.
Michigan football remains the great unrequited love of Les Miles’ life.
Ed Orgeron called his 20-year-old offensive tackle into his office and flipped on the film.
Stephen Sullivan once slept under a highway bridge and bounced around homes throughout his adolescence, unable to find stability until high school. Last week, the tight end graduated from LSU, making him the first college graduate in his family.
Standardized injury reports will not be implemented across college football this season after the NCAA explored the possibility in response to the rise of legalized sports betting.
Jake Riedel noticed a backpack on the floor of the weight room.
The Tigers practice Wednesday afternoon, August 7, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
The pile of LSU player absences grew Wednesday afternoon at the Tigers' sixth practice of preseason camp, and it included two of the program's highly touted true freshmen.
Thaddeus Moss isn’t like everyone else involved with LSU football, counting down the days until the Tigers’ Aug. 31 season opener against Georgia Southern.
The Southeastern Conference announced its full 2020 football schedules on Wednesday afternoon, and LSU will be hosting its first conference game of the season.
LSU junior tight end Jamal Pettigrew, who was expected to add depth to a position of need in 2019, sustained an injury during the summer, Orgeron said, and it is unclear when he will join the team at preseason camp.
On a humid and cloudy Tuesday afternoon, the LSU Tigers began their fifth day of preseason practice, which by NCAA rules, is the first day players can practice in full pads.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lined up in the slot during an individual drill at preseason practice, and when he took off at the snap, his coach's voice rang loud and clear.
Three of LSU's star starting defenders have sustained minor injuries within the first week of preseason camp, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said in an interview on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" Tuesday morning, and Orgeron expects the players to return b…
LSU basketball coach Will Wade picked up a commitment Monday who will add height to a roster that lost big men Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams from its Southeastern Conference championship team.
LSU moved back outside under clear skies for its fourth day of preseason football practice indoors on Monday afternoon, and there were some notable players who have been absent for at least two straight practices.
Despite being a coveted five-star prospect as one of the nation’s top wide receivers, Terrace Marshall didn’t have great expectations when he arrived on the LSU campus as an early enrollee in January 2018.
The College Baseball Foundation will hold its annual “Night of Champions" in Baton Rouge later this year, and state officials are actively courting the organization to establish a permanent hall of fame in the Capital City.
LSU football is projected to win every game in 2019 with the exception of Alabama on Nov. 9, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).
K'Lavon Chaisson's promising sophomore season ended with a torn ACL in the first game. Now wearing LSU's coveted No. 18, he's expected to lead a revived pass rush.
Ed Orgeron listed out the position battles of LSU's preseason camp: at left guard and running back, at nose tackle and defensive end.
Troubling skies moved LSU's third day of preseason football practice indoors on Sunday afternoon, when first-year athletic director Scott Woodward watched the Tigers from the sidelines.
Shai Werts, the starting quarterback for LSU's season opening opponent Georgia Southern, is back with the team after being suspended earlier in the week, according to Georgia TV station's report.
Senior quarterback Joe Burrow discussed a wide range of topics before LSU practiced on Saturday.
LSU junior center Lloyd Cushenberry sat silently as Ed Orgeron stepped forward with two jerseys in his hands.
The Tigers' practiced under the sun Saturday, August 3, 2019, during LSU's fall camp in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU held its second football practice of preseason camp on Saturday afternoon. There were our observations.
CANTON, Ohio — Kevin Mawae can look right through a questioning reporter like a tough Polynesian warrior.
CANTON, Ohio — Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement Saturday is a beautiful celebration of an often brutal and unrelenting game.
Kevin Mawae never won a state championship at Leesville High School. Never enjoyed a single winning season at LSU. Never reached the Super Bowl in 16 seasons in the NFL.
The first question sculptor Blair Buswell asks new Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees whose busts he’s about to create is “How do you want to look?
They’ve been worn for audiences with the pope.
Now that Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who else with Louisiana or New Orleans Saints ties could be next? Here are five names to consider:
MONROE — Johnny Robinson stuttered, swallowed, paused, then looked across the room.
No one wore his Pro Football Hall of Fame gold jacket more proudly — or perhaps as often — as Jim Taylor.
By the time he was a junior at Leesville High School, Kevin Mawae knew he was going to play college football.
Coach Ed Orgeron tried to give a hint before LSU announced its selections for the No. 18 jersey.
After Ed Orgeron's analysts poured over game tape and data from the 2018 season, they returned to LSU's head coach with a statistic.
Senior wide receiver Dee Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes conditioning, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Friday evening.
The sky was clear, oh so clear, when LSU's first football practice of preseason camp began, just long enough for a fresh mood to last until rain suddenly started coming down in buckets.
Georgia Southern indefinitely suspended quarterback Shai Werts on Friday after it was discovered the two-year starter was arrested for cocaine possession.
Last year, LSU coach Ed Orgeron began the first news conference of preseason camp by announcing that returning starting offensive guard Ed Ingram was indefinitely suspended.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow reported to preseason camp knowing all eyes would be on him.
Former LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley has one more meet in her after all.