After a 60-57 upset of then-No. 9 Arkansas in its Southeastern Conference opener last week, the LSU basketball team just missed making the AP Top 25 on Monday.
LSU ran its winning streak to seven when it shocked Arkansas, which was picked to finish second in the SEC race this winter behind perennial league favorite Kentucky.
On Monday, the Tigers collected 83 points in the AP poll. That left Matt McMahon's team just 11 points shy of No. 25 Iowa State. which defeated LSU in an NCAA tournament first-round game last March.
LSU (12-1, 1-0 SEC) resumes league play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Kentucky (9-4, 0-1 SEC) in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky was actually outpolled by LSU in the latest AP rankings. The Wildcats were ranked 19th a week ago, but fell out of the Top 25 after going 1-1 last week.
John Calipari's team tumbled out of the rankings after falling to Missouri 89-75 in its SEC opener last Wednesday, but rebounded Saturday with an 86-63 blowout of Louisville in a nonconference battle.
Kentucky picked up 53 points, which put the Wildcats in 29th behind LSU, San Diego State and Mississippi State.
Mississippi State was No. 21 last week, but dropped out of the Top 25 after falling to No. 7 Alabama 78-67.
Alabama leads five SEC teams in the Top 25. Tennessee is No. 8, Arkansas fell four spots to No. 13, Missouri made its poll debut at No. 20 and Auburn is No. 22.