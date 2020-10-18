Had LSU faced Florida this past weekend, starting quarterback Myles Brennan wouldn't have played, coach Ed Orgeron said last week.
Brennan got hurt on a 7-yard run in the first quarter against Missouri. A big hit left Brennan sore at halftime, Orgeron said, and the pain made it “hard for him to rotate to throw the ball."
Will Brennan be healthy enough to play Saturday vs. South Carolina?
It's expected that Orgeron will be asked about Brennan's status during his weekly news conference Monday at 12:30 p.m.
