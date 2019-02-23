Paul Mainieri didn’t know if left-handed freshman Cade Beloso could hit collegiate left-handed pitching, so he decided to find out Saturday night against Bryant.

“There’s literally no sample size,” Mainieri said. “We don’t have a left-hander on our staff to hit against. There’s only one way to find out.”

A day after Beloso started his second game of the season, Mainieri put Beloso back at first base, marking the first time Beloso had made consecutive starts and his first start against a left-handed pitcher.

This wasn’t the LSU coach’s only lineup change during the first two games of the Bryant series, as he significantly tweaked his batting order for the first time since opening day.

Mainieri wasn’t satisfied with his original lineup, so sometime after LSU beat Southeastern by one run Tuesday, Mainieri challenged the Tigers at practice. He told them they had given up on at-bats during their first four games, Beloso said, and abandoned the team’s game plan.

Mainieri coupled his challenge with a different lineup, inserting freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo second in the order as the designated hitter. Beloso started, too, as he continues to compete with fellow freshman Drew Bianco for the job at first base.

During LSU’s 13-6 win Friday, DiGiacomo and Beloso combined for five hits, five runs and three RBIs.

“Beloso has a very disciplined approach at the plate,” Mainieri said. “Gio’s a little more of a free swinger. You’d think it would be the other way around.”

Beloso, who hit a game-winning home run during his first start, finished the game batting .556 (5 for 9) this season with five RBIs.

Beloso tainted his performance with an error in the ninth inning, which he said would “never happen again.” (In the first inning of Saturday’s game, Beloso and pitcher Landon Marceaux ran into each other as they searched for a popup near the LSU dugout. Mainieri slammed his hands against the dugout’s padded railing.)

DiGiacomo’s speed put pressure on Bryant. Beloso said he’s able to cause “chaos” on the bases. DiGiacomo finished Friday's game 2 for 3.

“Gio on one pitch can look bad and the next pitch rocket one,” Mainieri said. “You've got to be patient with Gio because he's still learning the game, but he's got a lot of ability. If it wasn't for us having such a tremendous three-man outfield already, he'd be a starting player as a freshman.”

LSU’s lineup changed again for the second game of the series. DiGiacomo returned to the bench as Saul Garza started at designated hitter, and center fielder Zach Watson moved to second in the order. He had batted fifth.

Hitting over .300 through his sophomore year, Watson took a .150 batting average into LSU’s sixth game. Mainieri hoped batting second would spark Watson’s bat. He reached on an infield single and later scored during the first inning of Saturday’s game.

As a result of Mainieri’s adjustments to the second spot in the order, Brandt Broussard batted ninth, and Hal Hughes hit seventh. Broussard had batted second. Hughes had been filling the No. 9 hole before Saturday's game.

Mainieri’s tweaks and experimentation will continue — he wants to start freshman Gavin Dugas soon — until he finds LSU's everyday lineup.

Even then, Mainieri said, he will rotate players to build depth.

As for Beloso, in his one at-bat against Bryant's left-handed starter, Vito Morgese (LSU drove him out of the game in the second inning), Beloso hit a deep flyout to center field.