FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Blake Money stood on the infield, watching the third home run he served up fly into the left-field stands in the fifth inning. He stayed there for a moment, then tipped his hat and walked back to the mound, taking a new ball and rolling it between his hands.
This was the third game he’d given up more than one home run to a Southeastern Conference opponent, and he’s yet to go an outing in conference play without allowing at least one.
“I’ve got to do a better job of making pitches down in the zone, and keep them away from putting balls up in the air and give them a chance to leave the yard,” Money said. “The game is one of the most humbling games on the face of the earth because even on the days you have your best stuff, you can still give up a long ball here and there.”
The home runs he allowed Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium accounted for the only runs in the game as No. 17 LSU fell 4-0 to the No. 6 Razorbacks, ensuring a series loss for the Tigers.
Money pitched a scoreless sixth inning before exiting the mound two outs into the bottom of the seventh. He gave up four runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out only one.
"I thought he competed well, gave up a couple homers and he left a couple pitches out," LSU coach Jay Johnson said about Money. "Outside of the home run pitches, he actually did a good job."
LSU (23-11, 7-7 SEC) presented a different lineup, with Dylan Crews leading off and Tre' Morgan batting fourth. Hayden Travinski started at designated hitter and batted eighth, and Tyler McManus started at catcher and batted fifth.
The changes did little for LSU's offense, which managed just three hits, including one of them by freshman pinch hitter Luke Leto in the eighth inning.
“Luke’s been swinging the bat well in practice. It was great to see him pick up his first hit, and he was the fourth guy out," Johnson said. "I wanted to get him up there again. He’s got power, and we needed somebody to generate an extra-base hit to try to get us back in the game.”
Arkansas' Cayden Wallace led off with a double down the right-field line in the bottom of the first inning, and he advanced to third on a fly out by Brady Slavens. LSU escaped the jam when third baseman Jacob Berry fielded a ground ball from Chris Lanzilli and threw Wallace out at home.
In the third inning, the Razorbacks found their power stroke. Zack Gregory led off with a solo home he deposited among the fans sitting in their lawn chairs on the left-field grass. Michael Turner knocked a two-run homer later in the inning after Money walked Slavens, making the score 3-0.
After giving up a third home run, this one hit by Lanzilli in the fifth inning for a 4-0 deficit, Money didn't allow another runner in scoring position until Wallace's double chased him from the game in the seventh.
Freshman left-hander Hagen Smith was a force on the mound for Arkansas (27-7, 10-4), but he was backed by an athletic defense that shaded much of the field.
In the third inning, Gregory made a running catch on a shallow fly ball hit by Travinski to left field. Shortstop Jalen Battles fielded a hard ground ball by Crews in the sixth, and his two-step throw to first base looked as smooth as a quick-footed waltz to record the out.
Through seven innings, Smith allowed two hits — one by Crews and another by Berry — while striking out seven.
“He had some run and ride on the fastball," Johnson said. "We hit too many balls in the air and struck out too many times, and we didn’t get a chance to put a whole lot of pressure on him. Outside of Dylan (Crews) and Jacob (Berry), a lot of the guys looked overmatched tonight.”
Right-hander Zebulon Vermillion relieved Smith in the top of the eighth, giving up a hit to Leto, who pinch hit for Jordan Thompson. Brayden Jobert, who normally starts as the designated hitter, pinch hit for Travinski and drew a walk. Leto advanced to third on Josh Stevenson’s fly out, making it the first time the Tigers had a runner advance that far, but Crews popped up to third base for the second out.
That brought in left-hander Evan Taylor, who loaded the bases when he walked Berry but bounced back to get Cade Doughty to fly out to leave three runners stranded.
Taylor easily retired the side in the ninth inning for his first save of the season.
“They’re better than us right now," Johnson said. "They’re a better program and a better team, so we’re going to have to play clean baseball and beat them. That’s good at-bats, good pitching and good defense."