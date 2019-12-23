Joe Burrow has been named the 2019 Collegiate Quarterback of the Year, the National Quarterback Club announced Monday.
The club will present its annual award at its awards dinner and Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Jan. 17.
Founded in 1985, the National Quarterback Club has awarded players like Vinny Testaverde (1986), Ty Detmer (1990) and Carson Palmer (2002) — quarterbacks who also won the Heisman Trophy in the same season.
Burrow won the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 14, becoming LSU's second player to win the Heisman in school history.
Burrow has also won the Maxwell Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Davey O'Brien Award.
"We will enjoy celebrating not only Joe’s athletic accomplishments but, the young man and his family for renewing our enthusiasm and reminding us just how simple and clean this game truly is," Don Kile, president of the National Quarterback Club said in a statement. "During a time when there is so much consternation and a general lack of grace in the world, it will be a true pleasure to celebrate this young man. Joe Burrow has left his mark on the college game."