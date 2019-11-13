LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award, which is given annually to the nation's top quarterback, the university announced Wednesday.
The Davey O'Brien Foundation will name three finalists on Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 12.
No player in LSU history has won the award.
Burrow, a 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior, completed 31-of-39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2011.
LSU's 46 points against Alabama were the most scored by the Tigers in its 84-game series against the Crimson Tide.
Burrow had 457 total yards of offense, which ranks third-highest in school history, and with 3,198 passing yards in 2019, he became the fourth player in LSU history to surpass 3,000 yards passing in a single season. Burrow's single-season passing yardage ranks second only to Rohan Davey (3,347 in 2001) in school history.
No. 1 LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) next plays at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.
2019 Davey O'Brien Award semfinalists
Charlie Brewer (Baylor)
Shane Buechele (SMU)
Joe Burrow (LSU)
Sam Ehlinger (Texas)
Justin Fields (Ohio State)
Jake Fromm (Georgia)
Anthony Gordon (Washington State)
Justin Herbert (Oregon)
Tyler Huntley (Utah)
Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)
Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)
Malcolm Perry (Navy)
Brock Purdy (Iowa State)
Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
Brady White (Memphis)