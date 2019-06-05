SEC representatives, league officials and networks are discussing the possibility of including referees in the TV booth, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.
The move would be in an attempt to add transparency and real-time analysis to controversial calls, similar to the NFL.
An SEC associate commissioner spearheading the movement said it could happen "sooner rather than later."
“We’ve got to do something differently,” Herb Vincent is quoted by Sports Illustrated as saying. “We can’t keep doing what we’ve always done.”
Dellenger reported that the controversial seven-overtime game between LSU and Texas A&M last fall jump started the project.
The Tigers held a late lead in regulation before the Aggies scored a late touchdown to keep the game going, eventually winning the game.
LSU fans, coaches and players felt slighted by several controversial calls that went in Texas A&M's favor.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was vocal in interviews after the loss. He called Steve Shaw, the coordinator of officials at 6 a.m. after the game seeking answers.
Orgeron has since praised the SEC's action this offseason to review officiating protocol.
When asked recently about the rematch against A&M, Orgeron said it will be a "hell of a week."
"It's going to be a hell of a week when (Texas) A&M comes to town," Orgeron told reporters at SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, last week.
You can read the full Sports Illustrated report here.