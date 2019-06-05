SEC representatives, league officials and networks are discussing the possibility of including referees in the TV booth and a possible explanatory Twitter account, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

The moves would be in an attempt to add transparency and real-time analysis to controversial calls, similar to the NFL, and LSU's experiences are at the center of the debate. The Twitter account, if created, would likely operate similarly to @NFLofficiating.

An SEC associate commissioner spearheading the movement said it could happen "sooner rather than later."

“We’ve got to do something differently,” Herb Vincent is quoted by Sports Illustrated as saying. “We can’t keep doing what we’ve always done.”

LSU's 74-72, 7OT loss to Texas A&M, including a handful of decried officiating decisions helped jumpstart the project.

The Tigers held a late lead in regulation before a replay review negated what appeared to be a game-ending interception, and the Aggies went on to score a late touchdown that sent the game into overtime.

LSU fans, coaches and players felt slighted by several controversial calls that went in Texas A&M's favor.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was vocal in interviews after the loss. He called Steve Shaw, the coordinator of officials at 6 a.m. after the game seeking answers.

Orgeron has since praised the SEC's action this offseason to review officiating protocol.

When asked recently about the rematch against A&M, Orgeron said it will be a "hell of a week."

"It's going to be a hell of a week when (Texas) A&M comes to town," Orgeron told reporters at SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, last week.

The SI reports details the role of Steve Shaw, the SEC's coordinator of officials, who spoke to The Advocate after the game regarding some of those calls.

"This crew did not have a horrible or bad game, just some tough plays to deal with," he said at the time.

You can read the full Sports Illustrated report here.