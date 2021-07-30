Friday night feature? For LSU, it certainly was as Catholic High offensive lineman Emery Jones committed to Tigers.
The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Jones had teased his commitment earlier this month and then held true to the plan by announcing his decision at 6:30 p.m. Friday on social media with a Youtube video.
Arkansas, Florida State, and Tennessee were Jones’ other finalists. Jones claimed a spot as one of Louisiana’s top offensive line recruits a year ago, thanks in part to videos produced by teammates during the pandemic.
“I want to stress what a tremendous leader and person he has been for our football team already this year,” first-year Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “He has all the physical ability, too. I feel fortunate to have a small role in this.
“I believe Emery is a guy who can play in the NFL one day, not just because of his size, but because of his work ethic, his leadership and the kind of person he is.”
Jones is a four-star prospect ranked No. 13 in Louisiana’s 2022 class according to 247sports, and is top 10 national prospect as an interior lineman and 190 overall. He also has committed to play in the Under Armor All-American game in January.
The only 2022 Louisiana offensive lineman rated higher than Jones by 247sports is Neville’s Will Campbell, who is ranked No. 1 overall in the class.
MATTHEWS BACKS OFF COMMITMENT: Five-star safety Jacoby Matthews of Ponchatoula announced he is decommitting from LSU as he explores other options.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound is the No. 3 player in the class of 2022, according to 247sports, behind two LSU commitments, Neville’s Campbell and St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard.
“First off, I want to thank the man above and the entire staff at LSU," Mathews said in a post to Instagram. "To all the Tiger fans and commits, it will forever be love whether we get there together or battle on Saturdays.”