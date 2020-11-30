LSU linebacker Jabril Cox has been named among 16 semifinalists for the Dick Butkus Award for nation's best linebacker, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday.
Former All-American Devin White was the first LSU player to win the Butkus Award in 2018, and he eventually was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
Cox is LSU's fourth-leading tackler with 36 total tackles, and he is tied for second on the team with 4½ tackles for loss while adding one sack.
The 6-foot-4, 231-pound North Dakota State graduate transfer has become LSU's top defensive playmaker. Cox returned an interception for a touchdown in the season opener against Mississippi State, and, against Arkansas, he returned another interception just shy of the goal line.
"Obviously a game-winning play," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said of Cox's interception in LSU's 27-24 win over Arkansas, which set up a quick rushing touchdown.
Finalists for the Butkus Award are expected to be announced on Dec. 7, and a winner will be chosen on or before Dec. 22.
Collegiate Semifinalists (by College)
Christian Harris, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Nate Landman, Colorado
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Monty Rice, Georgia
Jabril Cox, LSU
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
Pete Werner, Ohio State
Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers
Ernest Jones, South Carolina
Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M
Zaven Collins, Tulsa
Devin Lloyd, Utah
Charles Snowden, Virginia