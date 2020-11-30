LSU Arkanasas Football
LSU linebacker Jabril Cox returns an interception against Arkansas during the first half Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

 AP PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox has been named among 16 semifinalists for the Dick Butkus Award for nation's best linebacker, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday.

Former All-American Devin White was the first LSU player to win the Butkus Award in 2018, and he eventually was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Cox is LSU's fourth-leading tackler with 36 total tackles, and he is tied for second on the team with 4½ tackles for loss while adding one sack.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound North Dakota State graduate transfer has become LSU's top defensive playmaker. Cox returned an interception for a touchdown in the season opener against Mississippi State, and, against Arkansas, he returned another interception just shy of the goal line.

"Obviously a game-winning play," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said of Cox's interception in LSU's 27-24 win over Arkansas, which set up a quick rushing touchdown.

Finalists for the Butkus Award are expected to be announced on Dec. 7, and a winner will be chosen on or before Dec. 22.

Collegiate Semifinalists (by College)

Christian Harris, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Nate Landman, Colorado

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Monty Rice, Georgia

Jabril Cox, LSU

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Pete Werner, Ohio State

Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers

Ernest Jones, South Carolina

Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M

Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Charles Snowden, Virginia

