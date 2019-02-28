The bonds between LSU and Georgia gymnastics are strong.
In some ways, uncomfortably so.
The Tigers and Bulldogs square off Friday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in their final Southeastern Conference regular-season meet.
It’s an important night for both as they try to position themselves for the postseason. Georgia has a slim mathematical chance of tying for the SEC regular-season title if Auburn loses at Alabama and Florida loses at Arkansas.
But beyond the competition, there are more twists and turns to this LSU-Georgia thing than an E-pass in Sarah Finnegan’s floor exercise.
It starts with the coaches.
LSU associate head coach Jay Clark is from Georgia, went to the University of Georgia, married a former Georgia gymnast (All-American Julie Ballard Clark, a native of Mandeville). He was a Georgia assistant for 20 seasons, during which the Gym Dogs won seven NCAA and 14 SEC championships.
Clark succeeded legendary coach Suzanne Yoculan-Leebern in 2009, but Georgia’s accustomed success proved elusive. Under Clark, UGA finished third three times in the SEC Championship meet and did not reach the NCAA Super Six. Clark resigned in 2012 with two years left on his contract and migrated west to LSU. Prized Georgia recruit Lexie Priessman (now an LSU senior) went with him.
Clark was replaced in 2013 by Danna Durante, previously head coach at California. Again, the old standard was hard to meet. Under Durante, the Bulldogs never finished higher than fifth in the Super Six and she was fired in 2017.
Durante’s daughter, Sami, was to walk on at UGA. But after the firing she also gravitated to LSU, in part because of her family’s previous relationship with Clark.
“I love it,” said Sami, a sophomore bars and beam specialist. “I’m so glad I came here and that everything worked out the way it did.”
The coach at Georgia now is Courtney Kupets Carter, merely the most successful gymnast in collegiate history. A team silver medalist at the 2004 Athens Olympics (with Baton Rouge native and that year’s all-around gold medalist, Carly Patterson), Kupets Carter won nine individual NCAA titles. With Yoculan-Leebern back as the biggest-name volunteer assistant in the history of gymnastics, they have Georgia rising again. The Bulldogs enter the meet ranked No. 7 nationally, three spots behind LSU.
This is where things get interesting.
At last year’s LSU-Georgia meet in Athens, Georgia, a group of young gymnasts from a local club called Georgia Elite came out to perform a pre-meet exhibition. Afterward, the team went into a corridor just off the arena floor leading to LSU’s locker room.
Georgia Elite was Sami Durante’s club when she was growing up in Athens. When the young girls from Georgia Elite saw her, they started cheering for Durante. According to a Facebook post on Georgia Elite’s account, Yoculan-Leebern sent the club a text saying “Courtney is not giving tickets or access to teams who do not support us.” The same post countered that a video shows the young gymnasts were chanting Sami’s name.
Fast-forward to this season. Georgia Elite was not invited to return to participate in a pre-meet event. On a recent podcast hosted by former Olympic and UCLA gymnast Samantha Peszek, Kupets Carter said Georgia Elite did not apply in time to take part in this season’s pre-meet activities. She then went on to criticize Georgia Elite’s behavior from last year’s LSU meet.
“The did not adhere to what I would expect is a good code of conduct. When our promotions team asked them to go back to their seats to watch the meet, they hung around in the concourse area to cheer for the opposing team,” Kupets Carter said, never mentioning LSU by name.
“There’s just a level of respect I hope to get back from those who … come to do a preshow. They’re doing it at Georgia. We want respect for the Georgia team. When you get up in the stands you can cheer for whoever you want.”
Asked about the situation with her former club, Sami Durante said: “It’s very sad. I don’t really know a whole lot because I’m not there, but from what I saw on social media it upsets me. It doesn’t surprise me.”
Georgia Elite is run by Pete Arenas and and his wife, Kim Arnold Arenas. He played shortstop for Georgia’s baseball team, earning MVP honors in 1994. She was, like Kupets Carter, another all-time great Georgia gymnast, winning three NCAA individual titles, two Honda Awards and 12 All-American honors from 1995-98.
While there has been much criticism of Georgia gymnastics on Georgia Elite’s Facebook page, Pete Arenas declined to comment much on the situation, as did Clark.
As former Georgia athletes and business owners in the Athens area, Pete Arenas stresses that he and Kim remain strong supporters of Georgia athletics.
“If you came down to our basement, you’d see it’s all Georgia,” he said. “We have season tickets to football. We go to baseball games. Their gymnastics season is the same as ours, but we do go to meets.”
As for the issue stemming from last year’s meet, Arenas said: “We’re getting closer to a resolution.”
This LSU-Georgia story is not likely to end for a long time.
It is widely expected that whenever LSU coach D-D Breaux, in her 42nd season, finally does retire, Clark will be named her successor. Long regarded as one of college gymnastics best recruiters, Clark went back to Athens in 2016 for a commitment from a highly regarded Georgia Elite prospect: Elena Arenas.
A former Elite level and now Level 10 gymnast, Elena graduates from high school in 2020 and will be competing for LSU in 2021.
“When Elena decided to go to LSU, it was quite interesting,” Pete Arenas said. “But we’ve known Jay before she was born. We wanted her to make her own decision.”
Pete Arenas said when Elena is a Tiger he’ll be wearing an LSU shirt — but maybe with a Georgia one tucked underneath.
Yes, this LSU-Georgia gymnastics thing has a lot of layers to it.
Priessman update
The LSU senior is back in the lineup Friday night for the first time since injuring her elbow and shoulder when her hand slipped on a bars routine Feb. 8 at Kentucky. According to team spokesman Brandon Berrio, Priessman is expected to compete on bars and is an alternate in LSU’s vault lineup.
SEC standings
Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. NQS Avg.
Auburn 5-1 .833 7-1 .875 196.425
Florida 5-1 .833 6-1 .857 197.545
Georgia 4-2 .667 6-3 .667 196.890
LSU 3-3 .500 8-3 .727 197.280
Alabama 3-3 .500 8-4 .667 196.735
Kentucky 3-3 .500 5-5 .500 196.595
Missouri 1-5 .167 5-9 .357 196.100
Arkansas 0-6 .000 1-9 .100 195.945
Friday’s results
LSU 197.125, Arkansas 196.375
Kentucky 197.200, Alabama 196.800
Georgia 197.450, Florida 197.375
Sunday’s results
Auburn 195.500, Texas Woman’s 194.300
Friday’s schedule
Georgia at LSU, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Kentucky at Missouri, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)
Auburn at Alabama, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Florida at Arkansas, 7 p.m.