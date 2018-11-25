COLLEGE STATION, Texas — LSU’s epic seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M may have ended just in time for the Tigers to pack for their bowl trip.

The question is, where will LSU go?

At 9-3 following this 74-72 defeat, here are the Tigers’ prospects at the moment:

• Sugar Bowl: LSU came in No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, in prime position if it beat the Aggies to leapfrog No. 5 Georgia if the Bulldogs lose next Saturday to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

LSU probably will not fall too far, but now the gap will likely be too great for the Tigers to overcome a Georgia team that at worst will finish 11-2, a Georgia team that could well move up to No. 4 after Michigan’s loss to Ohio State. In other words, the Sugar Bowl appears to be off the boards.

• Peach and Fiesta bowls: Again, we have to see what the CFP rankings look like Tuesday and the final ones on Dec. 2. But considering the love the CFP committee has shown for LSU to date, the Tigers may well not fall out of the final CFP top 12. LSU’s losses to No. 1 Alabama (12-0) and No. 11 Florida (9-3), and an 8-4 Texas A&M team likely to vault up from No. 22 in the CFP rankings after this win.

At least one three-loss team has been included in the New Year’s Six bowls every year since the CFP began in 2014. Doing so with LSU would be at the committee’s discretion, but the Tigers’ resume is a strong one. By the way, the CFP semifinals are in the Cotton and Orange bowls this year, so LSU can not go there, and the Rose is strictly a Big Ten/Pac-12 matchup this season.

• Citrus Bowl: At 9-3 and likely ranked somewhere 10-15, LSU would typically be a prime candidate for the Citrus Bowl, which alone of all the SEC bowls gets to pick which teams it wants to invite from the SEC and Big 12. But LSU has been to the Orlando bowl the past two years, and both LSU and the Citrus are almost certain to want to look elsewhere. The Citrus, for example, could invite a 9-3 Kentucky team that has not been to a bowl of that stature in a long time.

• ‘Group of Six:’ So if LSU does not get in the Peach or Fiesta and is shut out of the Citrus, where could the Tigers go? LSU would then fall to the SEC’s so called “group of six” bowls: the Outback, Gator, Music City, Texas, Liberty and Belk. The SEC is careful to rate those six bowls as equals, but clearly a trip to Florida for the Outback (in Tampa) or Gator (in Jacksonville) would be the best of a disappointing situation for LSU.

In the end, though, it is the SEC office that will decide on Dec. 2 after the CFP parings and New Year’s Six bowls are decided, and the Citrus makes its pick.