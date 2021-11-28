Lincoln Riley slipped out of the Oklahoma job, emphatically saying he wasn’t leaving to be LSU’s next coach but without anyone asking him about Southern California.

Billy Napier left UL for Florida, apparently without LSU asking him if he wanted to be its coach at all.

Meanwhile, Ed Orgeron is on the beach in Destin, Florida; LSU has an interim coach in offensive line coach Brad Davis for a bowl game it will likely but not definitely play; and the corner office in the palace that is LSU’s football complex sits vacant. The name that will eventually go on the door remains the subject of wide-ranging speculation.

Athletic director Scott Woodward still has much work to do. For the first time, it looks as though LSU may have fallen behind in its search despite firing Orgeron six weeks ago. Especially with Florida having completed its firing-to-hiring quest in just over a week and USC reportedly pulling a shocking coup with Riley that no one from Baton Rouge to Norman, nor anywhere else, saw coming.

LSU shoved out former athletic director Joe Alleva to bring Woodward home from Texas A&M in April 2019 because he was an LSU guy, yes. A Baton Rouge guy, certainly. But also for this moment. The moment when he would have to make the hire of hires at LSU.

To land a new football coach for the day Orgeron would falter.

No one then saw Orgeron leading LSU to that amazing 2019 season, with the national championship and Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy. But Orgeron’s ultimate demise seemed predictable, even desired, so that LSU could hire someone better. Someone like Jimbo Fisher, whom Woodward lured to Texas A&M from Florida State. Fisher, a national championship-winning coach who finally slayed the Alabama/Nick Saban dragon but who still went 8-4 (4-4 in the Southeastern Conference) after Saturday’s dramatic 27-24 loss to LSU.

Perhaps it will be someone else. Woodward lands the big fish like Fisher. Kim Mulkey. Chris Petersen. That’s his reputation. But now that reputation is on the line. The coaching carousel has slowed to a crawl, the big names and the popular names are almost all gone, and Woodward is still searching.

Without a doubt, Woodward can still take a batting tip from his baseball hire, Jay Johnson, and knock this one out of the park. The first choice, the obvious choice, isn’t always the best choice. Alabama got turned down by Rich Rodriguez in 2006, leading then-athletic director Mal Moore to make one more run at Nick Saban. Years later, Rodriguez, now offensive coordinator at UL-Monroe, visited the Alabama campus and asked where his statue was.

“If I had said yes,” Rich Rod said according to an ESPN story, “you wouldn’t have had the greatest coach of all time winning all those championships.”

The expectation is that Woodward will have to hire someone who can compete with that.

A day of phone calls regarding the LSU search left me with one word: unsettled. If there has been a plan in place, it hasn’t gone the way Woodward and his tight circle of confidants would have liked.

As one source said, the names are dwindling, and everything is “way up in the air.”

Do I think LSU folks thought they had a real shot at Riley? Definitely. But something kept LSU from getting across the goal line with him. At this point, you have to think that while LSU is willing to pay the salaries, pay the coaches, has the facilities and the recruiting base, there are headwinds coming from somewhere.

LSU’s Title IX issues, and its NCAA issues, must have blunted its chances with someone. With Riley in particular, the challenge of coaching in the SEC at LSU (or Oklahoma) may have ultimately driven him to USC, where the Pac-12 doesn’t exactly resemble a black-and-blue conference like the one the Sooners will soon be joining.

Still, someone will take this job. And it will have to be soon. The early signing period for recruiting starts Dec. 15. Sunday, LSU lost another top commitment from four-star Lake Charles running back TreVonte Citizen.

From what I’ve heard, an announcement is still expected this week. But who that will be I would not care to speculate beyond discussing Fisher — not because he is at all the likely choice, but because in coaching searches, you can never dismiss anything, and that he and Woodward have such a close relationship.

Given where LSU is, it would not be shocking at all for Woodward to make one more run at the former LSU offensive coordinator, to offer him an eye-popping contract and say, as someone told me, “Please come back and help me.”

Chances are it will be someone else. Whoever it is, at this point, it’s going to have to be quite a catch.